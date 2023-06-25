Community encouraged to be vigilant, report criminality after apprehension of fence-hopping Durban North trespasser

Durban – A man fence hopping through properties in the Durban North area was apprehended on Friday after vigilant residents alerted Marshall Security. Marshall’s managing director Tyron Powell said at approximately 9.30am, the security company’s Emergency Dispatch Centre received multiple distress calls from concerned residents residing on Dorrington Crescent and St Andrews Drive in Durban North.

Powell said these reports detailed a trespassing incident, with witnesses observing a suspect jumping over fences and trespassing on neighbouring properties. He said Marshall Security swiftly responded to the distress calls. “Multiple armed response officers, along with members of our Special Operations Team, were immediately dispatched to the scene, arriving within minutes.

“As our team members arrived at the location, they heard screams emanating from a neighbouring property, drawing their attention to the presence of the suspect,” said Powell. Powell said members located and apprehended the suspect, following a brief scuffle, after he had jumped over the boundary wall of a property on Dorrington Crescent. “Upon notifying the Durban SAPS, they promptly arrived at the scene to assume custody of the apprehended suspect,” he said.