Community encouraged to be vigilant, report criminality after apprehension of fence-hopping Durban North trespasser

A man was apprehended for trespassing after vigilant Durban North residents saw him fence hopping and alerted Marshall Security. Picture: Marshall Security

Published 2h ago

Durban – A man fence hopping through properties in the Durban North area was apprehended on Friday after vigilant residents alerted Marshall Security.

Marshall’s managing director Tyron Powell said at approximately 9.30am, the security company’s Emergency Dispatch Centre received multiple distress calls from concerned residents residing on Dorrington Crescent and St Andrews Drive in Durban North.

Powell said these reports detailed a trespassing incident, with witnesses observing a suspect jumping over fences and trespassing on neighbouring properties.

He said Marshall Security swiftly responded to the distress calls.

“Multiple armed response officers, along with members of our Special Operations Team, were immediately dispatched to the scene, arriving within minutes.

“As our team members arrived at the location, they heard screams emanating from a neighbouring property, drawing their attention to the presence of the suspect,” said Powell.

Powell said members located and apprehended the suspect, following a brief scuffle, after he had jumped over the boundary wall of a property on Dorrington Crescent.

“Upon notifying the Durban SAPS, they promptly arrived at the scene to assume custody of the apprehended suspect,” he said.

Powell added that the suspect was transported to the Durban North SAPS station, where he now faces charges of trespassing.

“Marshall Security would like to extend its gratitude to the alert neighbour who played a vital role in guiding our team members to the suspect’s location. We commend their courage and willingness to assist in maintaining the security of our community.

“We encourage residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities,” he said.

