Community incensed over a lack of water on South Coast









File Picture. Durban - Chaos erupted on the N2 in Port Shepstone on Monday after community members went on the rampage, barricading the freeway with guard rails and burning tyres. Areas affected by the protest include Bhobhoyi, KwaMchunu and Nobamba. The Bhobhoyi community closed the N2 between their rural town and Murchison on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast due to the lack of water supply in the area. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that the community was protesting against the lack of water. “Port Shepstone police members and Public Order Police are monitoring the situation,” said Mbele.

A community member, Mkululi White, said people were tired of the situation.

“In some areas there has been no water for the last four months, while others have had no running water for three weeks,” said White.

He said residents were blaming the municipality for the situation, after it sacked 100 employees.

“The municipality is failing the community and I am planning to lead a march to the municipality on Thursday, to submit our memorandum of demands,” he said.

The areas experiencing water outages included Uvongo, Margate, Hibberdene, Umzumbe, Bhobhoyi, Murchison and Ezinqoleni.

The memorandum, to be handed over during the march, has called for Ugu bulk water supply management to be taken over by Umgeni Water with immediate effect. They are also demanding an adequate supply of JoJo tanks throughout the region and adequate provision of water tankers to problematic areas. Ugu District Municipality spokesperson France Zama said the leadership of the municipality had responded to the community protest.

“A memorandum of demands was handed over to the leadership of the municipality, which contained a series of service delivery issues, but whose primary concern is centred on the supply of water in certain parts of the Bhobhoyi area,” said Zama.

He said, in responding to the issues of water supply in the area, mayor Sizwe Ngcobo took protesters into his confidence on the challenges faced by the municipality.

“These include limited capacity of water pumped from the plant to the reservoir which supplies areas of Bhobhoyi. As a result of this, the municipality has implemented a water rationing schedule in the area, to balance supply between Bhobhoyi and surrounding areas.”

Zama assured residents that the municipality was going to prioritise areas in Bhobhoyi that were currently not receiving water.

