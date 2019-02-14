File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Residents in Maqeleni, near Eshowe, are living in fear after a number of attacks believed to be linked to stock theft rocked the small farming community recently. Cattle farmers have also started selling their livestock and are looking to relocate.

The most recent murder took place last Tuesday when a community leader, Nkomo Ngwenya, 51, was shot at his home.

Police said the identity of his assailants was not known.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said the attacks had left the community shocked and shaken. “We live in fear for our lives as we do not know who will be killed next. We have sold our cattle to other farmers because we fear that they are going to come for us as well,” he said.

The cattle owner said the attacks started on two families, but had now escalated throughout the area.

“Some people have already begun to relocate to other areas because we can’t live like this,” he said.

According to the IFP, there had been seven murders and four attempted murders in the area since last June.

The IFP’s Blessed Gwala urged provincial MEC for Transport, Community Safety, and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda and Police Minister Bheki Cele to intervene.

“A major problem in the area is gun violence. We are concerned about livestock rustling as this menace has the potential to weaken farming in the country. Many people sell and use cattle to plough, plant and sometimes harvest their farm produce in rural areas,” Gwala said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the police were investigating three cases of murder and two attempted murders that took place this year.

“At this stage, we cannot confirm whether the incidents are linked since the matters are under investigation.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Kaunda called on Maqeleni residents to co-operate with the police. He cautioned against community crime fighting-structures taking the law into their own hands.

“The murders and livestock theft that have occurred in the Maqeleni area are unacceptable.

“We urge members of the community to collaborate with the police and share important information that could lead to the arrest of perpetrators,” said Kaunda.

- THE MERCURY