Community mourns the loss of Hilton College pupil, killed by lightning

Tributes continue to pour in from residents and schools across KwaZulu-Natal for Grade 8 Hilton College pupil Allan Maclean, who died tragically after being struck by lightning while fishing with his father and friends on the Zambezi River. Messages of condolences and support have been streaming in from schools, parents, and the public at large since Hilton headmaster George Harris made the announcement on the school’s social media page on Sunday.

Harris said Allan was struck by lightning while on a fishing trip with his father and friends on the Zambezi this half-term. “It is with much sadness that I write to inform you of the passing of Allan Maclean. Grade 8 Ellis… Our community is both in shock and in deep mourning as a son has been taken too soon,” he said. The headmaster called for the public to join the school in prayer for Allan's parents, Dave and Natalie, his brother, as well as his Hilton friends.

Harris said some of Allan's friends from Hilton College were with him at the time of the tragedy. “The boys of Hilton are deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved brother, Allan Maclean, Grade 8, Ellis. Allan joined us only this year but still managed to make an immensely meaningful impact on the lives of his friends and dorm mates at Hilton,” said fellow pupils on the boysofhilton Instagram page. The pupils said Allan died surrounded by people he loved. “We lift our hearts to those who were with him at the time of his passing. Our hearts and prayers lie with the Maclean family, the boys of Ellis house, and everyone else who had the privilege of knowing him, and we pray God gives them comfort and solace during this time of grief.”

“Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping. We’ll have you in our hearts. Your unmatched spirit will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, brother, until we meet again.” Many schools offered their support and condolences, including Maritzburg College, Epworth School, St John's D.S.G, Durban Preparatory High School, Kingsmead College, and The Wykeham Collegiate, among others. Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School said: “On behalf of the entire GHS community, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Maclean family and the Hilton College community during this profoundly difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as we navigate this tragic moment together. Please know that we stand in solidarity with you and offer our deepest sympathies.”

Kearsney College said: “The Kearsney community extends our deepest condolences to the Maclean family. We hold Allan's family and friends, and the entire Hilton community in our prayers at this tragic time.” Cowan House Prep School said: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to our big brothers at Hilton College, as well as the extended Hilton Community and Maclean family during this very sad time.” One woman said: “Heartbreaking for the Maclean family and Allan’s special friends and dads who were with him fishing on the Zambezi River. Sending you all much strength as you process this tragedy. The Hilton Community stands by you.” while another said: “What a shock to a beautiful loving warm family. Our prayers and thoughts are with you all during this tragic time and huge loss. May God keep you all in the palm of his hands and may Allan rest in peace.”