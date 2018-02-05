Police reported that an 11-year-old was playing with a gun when he shot his 2-year-old sister and, realising what he had done, turned the gun on himself.

Durban - The community of Mancekane Reserve in Empangeni is still in shock, following the death of two siblings over the weekend.





Police reported that an 11-year-old was playing with a gun when he shot his 2-year-old sister and, realising what he had done, then committed suicide by shooting himself.





The family could not be reached for comment but a neighbour, Thoko Mkhwanazi, said the community was distraught.





Mkhwanazi, who broke down in tears when asked about the incident, said: “This was an average family, united and happy. We are all shocked and I guess emotional about what happened to our neighbours,” she said.





Recounting the events, Mkhwanazi said she had been alarmed when a 9-year-old member of the family had come screaming and knocking at her door on Saturday night.





She said the child said his older brother had accidentally shot their 2-year-old sister, while playing with their father's gun.





“The child was almost incomprehensible, but when he mentioned the gun, we ran out to offer assistance... what we saw was heartbreaking.”





She said the family was in the process of making funeral arrangements.





It is understood that the incident happened while the father, who is a prison warder, was accompanying his wife - also a warder - to work at Qalakabusha Prison on Saturday evening.





It is not yet clear how the boy got hold of the firearm.





