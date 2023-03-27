Complaints by some eThekwini residents over non-supply of refuse bags

Durban - Some eThekwini residents are still not receiving black plastic bags used for refuse removal and have had to buy their own, despite getting charged for the service on their monthly municipal utility bills. Several residents from different parts of Durban have spoken about how the situation has changed in recent months, contributing to a noticeable decline when it comes to refuse collection and blaming the problem on the City’s Durban Solid Waste unit.

A resident from uMlazi’s U Section, Thulisile Ngubane said the problem of refuse bags supply had been going on for quite some time, and had prompted some residents to simply buy their own bags. “We used to get bags at a threemonth interval in this part of the township, but in recent months this has changed and that is why we have had to purchase our own bags,” said Ngubane, who has lived in the township for years. She added that they had the same challenge with overgrown vegetation that was no longer cut with the same regularity as in previous years.

“There used to be a time when one could walk freely here without any fear because there were no thick bushes to speak of, and refuse was collected frequently, with the municipality supplying us with bags. Not any more,” she said. A resident of KwaDidiza, west of Durban, Sandile Khumalo said they were not receiving any black refuse bags from the municipality. When asked about refuse collection, Khumalo, who has lived in the area since the early 1990s, said the service was equally shoddy. “We realised that if we do not buy refuse bags it would be our problem, and that is why we resolved to buy it ourselves, but even that is not enough because the refuse collection is not as regular as one would expect,” said Khumalo.

Responding to a query, the eThekwini Municipality said it was not aware of any interruptions in the supply of refuse bags. Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said that the City distributed the refuse bags accordingly. “Following these reports, the municipality is going to investigate to ascertain their veracity,” he said.