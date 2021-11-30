Complaints pile up as more eThekwini Municipality residents say they do not receive orange bags

DURBAN - MORE residents of eThekwini Municipality have come forward to complain about not receiving orange bags meant for the collection of waste for recycling. This is despite the municipality insisting that the programme meant to deliver orange plastic bags was progressing without any hiccups.

Residents from uMhlanga claimed that they did not recall the last time they received the orange bags. One resident, who declined to be named, claimed he had faced problems with the black refuse bags and had last received them almost three years ago. He said the municipality only resumed the supply recently. The problem of non-delivery of orange bags was confirmed by DA ward councillor Nicole Bollman, who said it was frustrating for residents not to get their supply, a move that has pushed many into giving up recycling.

Despite the complaints, the municipality insisted that it was not aware of any challenges in the delivery of either orange or black refuse bags, and called on the affected customers to report any issues to their offices. Some residents said that they were still getting both bags. Bollman said since she became a councillor in the area in 2019, there had been challenges with the orange bags.

She said she was negotiating to find a central point in the area where the residents could collect the plastic bags. Another Durban resident, speaking on the recycling initiative, said that when the project started a few years ago, substantial amounts of recyclate were diverted from landfill and a number of new jobs were created. Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the distribution of orange bags was happening in Durban, including in uMhlanga. He said residents who wished to receive more orange bags could visit the Education and Waste Minimisation office at 188 Sandile Thusi Road, Morningside or call 031 322 0789.