Comrades Best spots to witness the legendary Comrades

Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has listed some of the best spectator spots to witness what is billed as “the ultimate human race”.

With less then a week to go for the 97th running of the Comrades Marathon on June 9, the 49th up-run will start at Durban City Hall and finish at the HollywoodBets Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg. The Comrades Marathon is an ultramarathon and now Africa’s richest race. The CMA said that more than 20 000 runners will take on the 85.91km course.

“In an effort to assist supporters and seconds in meeting their runners along the race route, we have issued a list of some prime spectator spots along the route,” said the CMA. The association said they urge spectators not to stop at, or make use of, the Umlaas Road intersection and overpass on race day. “This is due to it remaining an active construction site with no available parking.”

The CMA said that spectators should be wary of their belongings when witnessing the race. “Please also be mindful of leaving any valuables in your motor vehicles and guard against pickpockets while on the roadside. “Spectators and supporters are encouraged to arrive early, and to park well off the road and out of the way of both traffic and race participants.”

The CMA said the 97th running of the race should be an unforgettable experience for everyone. “The CMA wishes all spectators and supporters a wonderful day out on the road! Bring your enthusiasm, and join fellow spectators in celebrating the incredible achievements of the Comrades Marathon participants. “Let’s make this year’s race unforgettable.”

The viewing spots listed by CMA include Pinetown (St Johns Ave) at 20km with the first runner expected at 6.45am; Hillcrest (intersection R103 /Shongweni Rd) with the first runner expected by 7.26am at 31 km; Hillcrest (intersection R103/Hospital Rd) with the first runner expected at 7.30am; Hillcrest (intersection R103/Kassier Rd) with the first runner expected at 7.35am, and Alverstone (intersection R103/Alverstone Rd) with the first runner expected at 7.58am. Other spots include halfway point Drummond (intersection R103 / Thousand Hill Dr) with the first runner expected at 8.13am at 44 km; Inchanga (intersection R103/Inchanga Dr) with the first runner expected at 8.32am; Hammarsdale (intersection R103/ Thousand Hills St) with the first runner expected at 8.43am; Cato Ridge (outside Dunbar Spar) with the first runner expected at 9.03am; Camperdown with the first runner expected at 9.26am; Lynnfield Park with the first runner expected at 9.55am and finally Ashburton with the first runner expected at 10.12am at 76km. The race starts at 5.30am with runners having 12 hours to finish the world's largest and oldest Marathon.