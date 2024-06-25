Comrades Marathon Association board probes race slur by official

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) says it condemns and is investigating after a board member allegedly used a “racial slur” on social media last week to describe some members of the association. It is alleged that the board member used the words “vanilla people” to describe some CMA members in a WhatsApp message.

The CMA said the context of the remarks will be fully investigated while KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZN Athletics) said it will also write to the CMA for appropriate action to be taken. The board member has not been identified by the CMA. The CMA said that the board was “deeply disappointed and shocked” to receive a report concerning the posting of overtly racist remarks by one of its members within a WhatsApp chat group formed by members of a board subcommittee.

“Screenshots of these remarks were subsequently shared on social media platforms.” CMA chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo said that the basis for, and context of, the remarks will be fully investigated by the CMA board and appropriate action taken in due course. “The CMA board met on Tuesday, June 18, to discuss the matter, whereafter it was resolved that the board condemns any form of racism, the existence and perpetuation of which is expressly contrary to the CMA’s founding principles and constitution.”

Ngcobo said that the board member concerned has been asked to reflect on her comments, and the motivation therefore, and to provide an explanation and feedback to the chairperson in due course. “The board member concerned has been asked to recuse herself from all board discussions until such time as she has reflected on the implications of her message personally, professionally, and as a member of the CMA board.” Ngcobo said that the CMA board condemns the conduct of the board member, the content of the WhatsApp message and the motivation in the strongest possible terms.

“The Comrades Marathon is a race which serves to unite the people of South Africa and serves as an annual reminder of what is possible under our new democracy.” Ngcobo added that the CMA remains committed to serving the best interests of all runners and to ensuring that there is no place for racism or any other form of discrimination within the race itself or the organisation. “Having recently celebrated the inclusion of athletes of colour within the race for 50 years, a step which symbolised the race’s commitment to inclusivity and equality long before the election of a democratic government in 1994, it is disappointing to see this kind of conduct creep into the organisation, particularly from a member of the board who was elected to champion the best interests of the race and all its participants regardless of their colour, creed or nationality.”

KZN Athletics said it was deeply disturbed and disappointed to learn of alleged racist remarks made by a Comrades Marathon board member. Steve Mkasi, president of KZN Athletics, said they condemn the remarks in the strongest possible terms. “KZN Athletics takes these remarks extremely seriously and is appalled by the content of the message, which is completely unacceptable and contrary to the values of our organisation.”

“We find the tone of the message unpalatable and not in the interest of our sport. “KZN Athletics will write to the board of the CMA requesting them to take action against the said individual,” Mkasi said. “We will not stand idly by while any individual seeks to undermine the values of our organisation.