Comrades Marathon Association operations manager leaves

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) confirmed the departure of Ann Ashworth from her role as the Comrades Marathon Race & operations manager on Thursday with immediate effect. The CMA said that the ‘Vanillagate’ saga which was reported by “The Mercury” had no bearing on her departure.

CMA said that they wish to thank Ashworth for her contribution to a highly successful race. “Ashworth was appointed from 1 November 2023 to 30 June 2024 in her role as interim head of operations and logistics for the 97th edition of the Comrades Marathon, which was held earlier this month.” CMA chairperson, Mqondisi Ngcobo said that the CMA had entered into an interim contractual agreement with Mrs Ann Ashworth that expires on June 30, 2024. “The so-called ‘Vanillagate’ saga has no bearing on her departure. The CMA appreciates Ashworth’s contributions to The Ultimate Human Race and wishes her well in her future endeavours. The search for a new Comrades Marathon Race & operations manager will begin promptly.” Ngcobo added that they have appointed Mr Alain Dalais as the acting race and operations manager until the position is filled on a permanent basis.

Last week the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) said it condemned and is investigating after a board member allegedly used a “racial slur” on social media last week to describe some members of the association. Ngcobo said that they have met again to discuss the matter. “On the matter of the CMA board member that has attracted public interest and following our media statement last week in which we had indicated that we had asked the board member to reflect on the ‘implications of her message personally, professionally, and as a member of the CMA Board’, the CMA Board met on Tuesday, 25 June 2024 to deliberate on it.” Ngcobo added that the Constitution of the CMA does not empower the Board to remove a Board member. “However, due to the seriousness of the matter, and in terms of clause 13.2.1 read with clause 20 of the CMA Constitution, and in the best interests of the CMA, the Board has resolved to convene a special General Meeting to get a mandate from members on this matter within 30 days of this resolution.”