Comrades Marathon Association suspends official after racial slur on whatsapp

The Marathon Association (CMA) confirmed on Saturday that a board member implicated in an alleged racial slur had been suspended. This comes after a special meeting was convened by the CMA on Friday.

It is alleged that the board member used the term “vanilla people” to describe some members of the association on social media two weeks ago. The news follows the CMA announcing last Thursday that Comrades Marathon race and operations manager Ann Ashworth had left her role. KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) welcomed the action taken by the CMA to suspend the board member.

Two weeks ago, the CMA said the board was “deeply disappointed and shocked” to receive a report concerning the posting of overtly racist remarks, allegedly by one of its members within a WhatsApp chat group formed by members of a board subcommittee. On Saturday, CMA chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo said the Board had resolved to suspend the Board member. “Although the Constitution of the CMA does not empower the Board to remove a Board member, Clause 11 empowers the Board to suspend any member pending a disciplinary process,” he said.

“The CMA reiterates its commitment to serving the best interests of all runners and to ensuring that there is no place for any form of discrimination within the race itself, its organisation or among its members.” Ngcobo said that Ashworth was appointed from November 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 in her role as interim head of operations and logistics for the 97th edition of the Comrades. “The Ultimate Human Race wishes her well in her future endeavours. The search for a new operations manager will begin promptly.”

Ngcobo said the so-called “Vanillagate” saga had no bearing on Ashworth’s departure. Mandla Mngomezulu, from KZNA, said they welcomed the action taken by the CMA against the board member implicated in the alleged racial slur. “We had written to the CMA to consider action, given the seriousness of the allegations. We are not surprised by the action taken by the CMA and we feel it was necessary as the allegations are against the athletic laws and our national Constitution.”