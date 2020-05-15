Comrades Marathon cancelled

Durban - The Ultimate Human Race, the Comrades Marathon, has been beaten to the finish by Covid-19. This week organisers announced the cancellation of this year’s race, the first time since World War II. It is one of Athletics South Africa’s (ASA) major income generators and its cancellation is expected to have a massive impact on the organisation’s ability to function as well as the provincial economy. Last year, the marathon injected about R700 million into KwaZulu- Natal. With the cancellation of the internationally acclaimed race and other events, Economic Development an d Tourism MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube expected a loss of revenue of R4.5 billion in domestic travel between April and September.

She said they had received messages from athletes throughout the world, disappointed that they would not have the opportunity to take part in this year’s race.

“The Mandela Marathon and the Comrades Marathon are two events that have put KZN firmly on the world map. They have also been a catalyst for tourism and socio-economic development as a whole.

“Many emerging entrepreneurs and big businesses involved in transport, tourism, hospitality, entertainment and media benefited from the two events.

“The informal economy was also boosted by the events,” she said.

Although race organisers were hopeful and initially postponed the race to later this year, the impact of Covid-19 has led to it being cancelled.

ASA president Aleck Skhosana said cancelling the 95th edition of the Comrades was a long and arduous decision to make.

“However, we believe we have jointly arrived at the correct decision to protect the health and safety of all concerned, as well as the lives of our fellow South Africans,” said Skhosana.

The 95th edition of the marathon will now take place next year and will be the 47th down run. It will also mark the centenary of the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA), which was founded on May 24, 1921.

The organisers faced a similar dilemma before the 20th running of the race, eight months into the conflagration of World War II. However, the race went ahead with just 23 starters, following the withdrawal of many runners who had been mobilised for the war. The following year the race was cancelled and remained so for the duration of the war, from 1941 to 1945.

Skhosana said despite the huge losses for runners, sponsors, the association, the economy and broadcasters, “we had to put lives before money”.

The association is yet to establish the loss of income as it was still “tallying up” and was also still in talks with sponsors to renegotiate contracts.

CMA chairperson, Cheryl Winn, said while sponsors had been supportive of the decision to cancel the race, “we are meeting them halfway” as they were not receiving the full benefits they would have if the race went ahead.

She said the association had already incurred significant expenses towards the staging of the 2020 race and local runners would not be refunded their entrance fee of R600 but would instead receive their #Comrades2020 Mrpsport runners T-shirt and goodie bag, as well as a Comrades badge and flash. These would be made available once lockdown restrictions allowed for transport.

Foreign athletes from the continent will not be refunded their entrance fee of R1500 and other foreign athletes will not receive their refund of R3800.

Instead all foreign entries will be deferred to Comrades in 2021 or Comrades in 2022, depending upon the athletes’ wishes. Foreign runners will also have the option of using their 2020 entry for substitution in 2021 only.

“It may not be perfect, but we have endeavoured to be fair,” Winn said.

She added that those runners who completed their first marathon on the 2019 up run to Pietermaritzburg would qualify for the Back-to-Back Medal on completion of the 2021 down run.

The Parliamentary Committee on Education, Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture welcomed the decision.

Chairperson Elleck Nchabeleng said given the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, and with Kwa Zulu-Natal being in the top four provinces with the highest number of infections, this was the best decision.

“The committee welcomes the cancellation and believes it is in the interest of participants at heart. Any possible interventions and steps should be taken to ensure that the virus spread is contained.”

Nchabeleng added that the urgency to resume sporting activities should not come at the risk of exposing athletes and spectators to the coronavirus.

The Mercury