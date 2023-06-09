Comrades Marathon to give KZN major tourism boost

Durban - The Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa) said the Comrades Marathon taking place on Sunday will give the KwaZulu-Natal tourism economy a huge boost. Brett Tungay, Fedhasa East Coast chairperson, said that the Comrades was a good boost for both Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

“It will fill all the accommodation venues in and around Pietermaritzburg and Durban. It’s good news all around especially as we had Africa’s Travel Indaba last month, which was a fantastic event for the hospitality and tourism sector. “Overall, event tourism, which include sporting events such as Comrades, football and rugby matches, are a boost to the tourism sector. “We have been motivating for more events in KwaZulu-Natal, such as music concerts or international events as this does help our industry.”

Sbusiso Cele was getting his muscles ready for the big race. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Professor Bonke Dumisa, an independent economic analyst and a Comrades Marathon medallist, said that the Comrades brings millions of rand to the province. “I would even say that Durban benefits the most because most of the accommodation facilities are in Durban. Most of these accommodation facilities are booked out by families from outside KZN who are supporting their loved ones at the Comrades Marathon.

“I want to call on members of the public to go and support all the Comrades runners as not only are you encouraging the runners, but you are also contributing to boosting tourism.” KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said that the “Ultimate Human Race” brings immense investment to the province. “The province is ready to welcome the thousands of runners from all over the world who will participate in the gruelling ultra-marathon from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. We know that many of them are coming with their families for support. “We also wish to welcome the global audiences who will be watching the marathon on different platforms, sport tourists and enthusiasts, as well as media from across the globe.”

KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma said that the province was ready to ensure that all runners and spectators will have a world-class experience. “We are thrilled that the number of runners is on the increase, this year we have 2 354 international runners from 84 countries who will take on the 2023 Comrades Marathon, alongside thousands of South African athletes who have qualified for this gruelling race.” Runners were at the Durban Exhibition Centre yesterday to collect the race registrations. Sphamandla Marvin Zwane, from Inanda, said that he was running his first Comrades.

“I am very excited to be running my first Comrades Marathon. I want to finish, I’m not looking at beating anyone. I used the Durban international Marathon to qualify. I did a time of four hours 28 minutes, and did all the hard work, so I am hoping for the best and to do many more Comrades.” Siyabulela Majikijela, from Cape Town, said that he was looking to improve on his time from last year. “I am happy with my preparation. I did all the necessary work and am looking forward to Sunday. Last year I finished the Comrades in a time of under nine hours and received a Bill Rowan medal. I am looking forward to recording an even faster time in this year’s Comrades.”