DURBAN - For many families, watching the televised Comrades Marathon has been a highlight for decades, but future broadcasts of the “ultimate human race” hang in the balance. Concerns were raised about whether the SABC would air the Comrades after it failed to broadcast another major race, the Two Oceans.

The Two Oceans marathon took place in Cape Town last week and was not aired on television due to an apparent breakdown in talks between the public broadcaster and Athletics South Africa (ASA).

According to a source, neither ASA nor the SABC could come to an agreement.

Just days before the race, it was revealed that the SABC would not broadcast the event, which attracts thousands of viewers from around the world. It was an especially significant marathon this year, as the Two Oceans celebrated its 50th anniversary.

An ASA spokesperson said there was no contract between the organisation and SABC to broadcast the race. It is believed that ASA is in talks to find a replacement host broadcaster.

Asked about whether the Comrades Marathon would be broadcast live, its general manager Keletso Totlhanyo said broadcast plans were going well.

“We have sent a request to ASA for permission to engage with the SABC while their negotiations are still going on. The permission for the 2019 Comrades Marathon broadcast has been granted. We are hoping to meet with the SABC in the coming week,” Totlhanyo said.

Totlhanyo said the race was a national institution that had received 12 to 13 hours of live television coverage for the past 36 years.

“It is the oldest, largest, most renowned ultramarathon in the world and the sponsors and partners that invest in our event do so because of the positive exposure they receive. To lose out on television coverage jeopardises the future of some of SA’s most iconic, and valuable sporting assets,” she said.

Neilsen’s viewership figures in 2018 revealed that Comrades Marathon was the 12th most watched single sporting event of the year with only 11 football matches attracting greater viewership and in a Fifa World Cup year.

KwaDukuza (Stanger) resident Jodi Chetty shared fond memories of waking up early to watch the marathon with her family: “When I grew up, my grandfather and great grandmother insisted the TV stay on (the Comrades)the entire day, and we would all watch as and when we came into the lounge. Now, my parents usually tune in to the last few hours and we still watch.”

Another resident, Rivonia Naidu-Hoffmeester, said she and her mother used to wake up early on race day so they would not miss the start.

“We used to always watch the beginning, the first man in, the first female in, the cut off at halfway and of course the end when the runners all help each other across the finish line. It is such special memories of my childhood. I even remember the one year we went out to watch it,” she said.

This year, the Comrades Marathon will host its 48th up run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg on June 9.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said the public broadcaster’s negotiations with ASA are ongoing and it was unfortunate that they could not reach an agreement in time for a number of events, namely Two Oceans, Juniors and Seniors (athletics).

“We hope to conclude an amicable agreement so we are still able to cover other events. ASA has informed the SABC that it holds the TV rights for all events including Two Oceans, Comrades, Cape Town Marathon and Soweto Marathon and other athletics. Thus under the ASA Constitution we are unable to deal directly with the events for any TV rights,” Mthembu said.

