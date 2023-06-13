Comrades runner’s finish line proposal gets a ‘yes’

Durban - A Mpumalanga man surprised his partner at the finish line of the Comrades Marathon on Sunday by producing a ring and popping the question. Louise Haggard, who said yes to the proposal, said she was taken by surprise when her partner Carl Symington asked her to marry him just after he had finished running the marathon.

The love birds from Witbank, Mpumalanga, met 17 months ago. Speaking to “The Mercury” on Monday, Symington said there were lot of factors that led to him deciding to propose at the end of the race. He said he and Haggard had trained for the race together but she had been unable to take part due to unforeseen circumstances.

“I had to use this chance as I saw that our bond had grown stronger, we were supporting each other through challenges and even the best of times. “Our relationship has deepened, and I have realised that she is not just my partner but my best friend. She is someone I can rely on and share my life with,’’ he said. He added that Haggard has positively improved his life and continues to bring out the best in him.

Carl Symington got down on one knee to ask the question at the finish line of the Comrades Marathon. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA). Haggard said she had thought she was surprising Symington by showing up at the finish line, when he actually had a bigger surprise in store for her.

“I was just there to surprise him as he did not know that I would be at the finish line, only to find out that a whole proposal was planned. “This was his first Comrades and I am proud that he made it to the finish line. The proposal just left me with goosebumps. I can not wait to spend the rest of my life with him and create new memories together.” She also thanked their friends Pastor Marius and Charlene Louwrens for helping plan the proposal.