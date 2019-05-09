Abhimanyu Bandu

DURBAN - A well-known Comrades Marathon runner was killed during a morning training session when he and his running partner were allegedly knocked down by a taxi in Pietermaritzburg yesterday. Abhimanyu Bandu, 52, was part of the elite green number club, having completed 10 Comrades, and belonged to the Spartan Athletics Club. He was declared dead on the scene.

His running partner was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

According to Bandu’s cousin, Allie Jankie, he was running along Boshoff Street near the Royal Agricultural Showgrounds with his running partner when the taxi ploughed into them.

“We received the message that he died shortly before 9am. He was running with another member of his running club, and I believe the lady was injured and is in hospital,” she said.

Bandu was preparing for his 17th attempt at the marathon - which will take place on June9.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said: “A case of culpable homicide was opened at Pietermaritzburg after the runner was allegedly knocked by a taxi this morning. The driver was arrested,” he said.

He added that details of how the crash occurred were unclear at this stage, but were subject to an investigation.

Jankie said the Bandu family were shocked and struggling to come to terms with the death.

“Abhi was such a loving person. He was a humble soul and loved by everyone in the family, especially the elders. He was always athletic and strong. He would participate in all kinds of sports and even come to my dad for karate lessons when we were younger,” she said.

Bandu is survived by his wife Anusha and two children, Jitesh, 26, and Natasha, 28.

“It’s a really tragic time for our family. About a year ago we were at his house celebrating his son’s wedding, and now we have to gather at the same place for his death.

“We’re struggling to understand how this happened to someone like him,” Jankie said.

