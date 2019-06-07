DURBAN - While more than 22000 athletes prepare to take on the 90km Comrades Marathon this Sunday, quadruple green number holder Louis Massyn advised runners to take it easy, enjoy the day and get their mind into the race. Massyn, 69, who will be running his 47th Comrades Marathon this year, said being mentally prepared for the race meant half the battle was won.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Comrades Marathon Expo at the Durban Exhibition Centre yesterday, Massyn said it was the spirit of the Comrades that kept him coming back.

“The spirit of Comrades is what keeps me motivated. Physically, I am not strong but mentally I am. I’ll run until my legs are stompies,” said the Free State runner.

He advised runners to use their energy conservatively in the first half of the uphill race, adding that runners should draw energy from the vibrations and support from sideline spectators.

Sharing his annual tradition, Massyn said the day before his race, he chooses to be alone and resting.

“I keep my feet up and my mind clear. I don’t want to see anyone or speak to anyone. I just get mentally prepared and eat all my pasta,” he said.

Green number club member Louis Massyn is raring to go, after he received a race pack on the first day of the Comrades Marathon Expo, held at the Durban Exhibition Centre yesterday. Massyn will be running his 47th Comrades this year. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

Thousands of runners will wait for cock’s crow to signal the start of the race, at the Durban City Hall, for the Up-Run of the world’s biggest and oldest ultra-marathon that will end 12 hours later, at the iconic Scottsville Racecourse, in Pietermaritzburg.

MEC of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube said KwaZulu-Natal was ready to ensure that runners and spectators had an amazing, unique and world-class experience. Dube-Ncube said the Comrades Marathon was an important event for the province, especially in terms of the economic impact.

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) confirmed that they predicted an economic boost of up to R700million for this year’s Comrades Marathon.

“We hope that the cash injection will trickle down to all communities along the 90km route and throughout the province.

“The race is going from strength to strength, with more international athletes competing this year compared to 2017, and we hope they will not only enjoy the race but also take the time to explore our many sites and wonders,” Dube-Ncube said.

Comrades Marathon legend Bruce Fordyce, who attended the expo, said as much as there were many favourites to win, his personal favourite was Bongmusa Mthembu.

The Bulwer-born bricklayer became one of the most successful KZN athletes in recent Comrades Marathon history.

Mthembu captured his third Comrades Marathon title last year, in a feat that also saw him become the second local man to win the popular KZN ultra-race back-to-back.

THE MERCURY