DURBAN - Concerns have been raised about the number of police officers killed since the beginning of the year. Several police officers have been gunned down, with the latest two incidents taking place within days of each other in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Friday, Sergeant Malusi Thokoza Sibisi was murdered following an altercation with a colleague. Sibisi was the relief commander on duty at the Ekombe police station at the time.

National police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said an altercation ensued between Sibisi and a constable that culminated in the constable shooting dead the 43-year-old sergeant.

“The constable was immediately arrested by his colleagues who registered a case of murder, and investigations will determine the motive,” she said.

In a separate incident on Sundday, Hilton-based policeman Nqanawe Mthobisi Dlamini was found slumped in his white Opel Corsa with two gunshot wounds to the head.

Muridili said Dlamini’s car was found parked at the side of the road.

“Seemingly the vehicle stopped after hitting a big rock. Dlamini’s body was found outside the vehicle with two bullet wounds to his head,” she said.

Muridili said the police had implemented a 72-hour activation plan to find those responsible for the 25-year-old policeman’s murder.

The murders have been condemned by the National Police Commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole, who passed on his condolences to the families of the slain officers.

The DA spokesperson on police, Dianne Kohler Barnard, said 2019 was shaping up to be one of the most dangerous years for the police.

“There has been a steep rise in killings of both SAPS and metro police officers. Metro officers have died because they were tasked with doing the police’s job. On the other hand, police officers are increasingly investigating trans- national and global syndicates, and when they are close to making an arrest, it puts their lives on the line,” she said.

Kohler Barnard said the increased danger in the face of decreasing ­training, professional back-up and competency had pushed stress levels within the SAPS to an almost unmanageable high.

