It is believed that in the past six months, the settlement has almost doubled in size.
Ward councillor, Pete Graham, visited the area and found that those living in the settlement were receiving building material from some residents.
“This in itself is illegal as there is a court order forbidding the construction of more units. It is disappointing that people from outside the local community are actively acting against the wishes of the people in the ward whose lives are affected by this growing settlement,” he said.
Graham said that during the visit they found that sites had been allocated for at least 10 more structures.