In the past six months, the Malacca Road informal settlement has almost doubled in size. Durban - Residents living near Malacca Road informal settlement in Durban North, have expressed concern about new dwellings being erected at the site. It is believed that in the past six months, the settlement has almost doubled in size. Ward councillor, Pete Graham, visited the area and found that those living in the settlement were receiving building material from some residents. “This in itself is illegal as there is a court order forbidding the construction of more units. It is disappointing that people from outside the local community are actively acting against the wishes of the people in the ward whose lives are affected by this growing settlement,” he said. Graham said that during the visit they found that sites had been allocated for at least 10 more structures.

“The community will not be moving to Cornubia now for a better life as the illegal growth of the settlement means they cannot be accommodated as a unit”

He also said the settlement was on land that was subject to a claim.

Durban North Community Policing Forum chairperson, Robin Candy, said the settlement had grown to more than 300 structures in the past few years. He said of great concern were the illegal electricity connections hanging close to where children played.

Candy, who is also the chairperson of the Glen Anil Ratepayers Association, said the mushrooming settlement had negatively affected property prices in the area.

“There has been a drop in property prices. Many homeowners who are selling their houses are not getting their asking prices. Very soon, we will be like other areas where residents cannot sell their properties,” he said.

Candy blamed the lawlessness on political interference.

The Mercury