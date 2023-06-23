Concern over closure of uMhlanga beaches ahead of holidays

Durban - Tourism bodies have expressed their frustration about the latest closure of the beaches in uMhlanga that have come on the eve of the winter school holiday season. The Main and Bronze beaches in uMhlanga have been closed for more than a week for “infrastructure repairs” at the Portland Drive sewage pump station.

Duncan Heafield, the chairperson of uMhlanga Tourism Association, said the closure of the beaches was concerning. The tourism industry in the area was decimated last year as a result of a sewage spill that led to the beaches being closed. Businesses in the accommodation industry said at the time that people from out of the province were cancelling their bookings after questioning the state of the beaches. Community leaders said many businesses had been battling to recover from Covid-19, and the latest development was described as a major blow to the recovery of the tourism node.

“The municipality has advised that repairs to the pump station will take place and should be completed in the next four days, which will allow holidaymakers full use of other beaches. Failure to meet the deadline would have far-reaching effects on the economy, which was already severely hammered by previous closures. Estimated losses are at R5 million a day in lost revenue to the immediate business community.” DA councillor Nicole Bollman said she had been made aware of the situation, but had also been told it was in the process of being resolved. “I've been told the pumps will be received today, and the system will be operational by tomorrow.”

Other councillors expressed their frustration about the issue. African Democratic Change (ADeC) councillor Visvin Reddy said they were fed up. “It’s absolutely clear that systems in eThekwini are in a complete state of collapse. We’ve reached a stage where the only prospect of any change or improvement is to replace the current leadership. On the eve of another holiday season the beaches are closed. “This has far-reaching implications for tourism, the festive economy as well as fishing. Lack of maintenance and poor management caused the pumps to fail.”

Patrick Pillay of the Democratic Liberal Congress (DLC) said it was unfortunate that citizens and holidaymakers would miss out on the beaches again during the July holidays. “It is a disaster for the City not to act immediately in sorting out these pumps. An investigation must be conducted into how these pumps have conveniently malfunctioned. The uMhlanga beaches are very popular and bring in lots of revenue for the adjoining businesses. The City must treat this matter with great speed and sort out the problem.” EThekwini Municipality head of communications Lindiwe Khuzwayo said: “The City can confirm that Umhlanga Main and Bronze beach were closed following the failure of two pumps at Portland pump station.