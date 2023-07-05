Concern over inoperative and broken police vehicles in KZN, unions complain of lengthy repair times

Durban - Concern has been raised about the number of police vehicles that are inoperable or broken in KwaZulu-Natal. According to statistics released by the police ministry in response to a query from the DA, 26.8% of visible policing vehicles and 19.5% of detective vehicles were deemed to be inoperable or broken in the province.

David Bruce, a researcher on policing and consultant to the Institute for Security Studies, said that the shortage of police vehicles was linked to issues around the procurement of services such as vehicle repairs. “It is also worth remembering that South Africa’s road network is, in many instances, not being properly maintained and this may be a contributing factor to the large number of vehicles that are out of service. Many areas are also not easily accessible and might be policed more effectively by mounted units.” Bruce said that it was important to recognise that the presence of a visible police vehicle on the roads does not have any useful impact either in reducing crime or in reducing fear of crime.

“What is needed to reduce crime is the targeted and strategic use of police resources.” Gareth Newham, head of justice and violence prevention at the Institute for Security Studies, said that it was concerning to see the number of police vehicles that are inoperable. “It is concerning as vehicles play a crucial role in terms of policing, responding to crimes and for detectives to gather evidence, interview suspects and go to court. It is concerning in KZN that almost a quarter of their vehicles are not operational.”

Newham added that this was one of the many challenges that police face in planning and managing resources. “There are issues such as backlogs in the DNA forensics capabilities, shortages of vehicles and other equipment shortage. This has affected the police’s ability to respond to crimes. We have seen a reduction in the police solving murder cases by 55% while armed robberies cases being solved have dropped by 53% since 2012. It needs to be looked at as the police’s ability to arrest suspects and bring them to court is being hampered by lack of resources.” Bethuel Nkuna, from the Independent Policing Union of South Africa (Ipusa), said the issue had been going on for years. “In fact, we believe there is a greater shortage of vehicles than what the numbers are showing. Just last year 10 000 new police officers were trained and employed. The issue is how will they perform their duties when there is a lack of resources?

“Some police vehicles are taken for repairs and it takes months to repair them. We have police vehicles where radios are not working. “We call on President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele to urgently resolve these matters so we can reduce crime.’’ Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) KZN secretary, Nthabeleng Molefe said: “Simple things like replacing tyres take months. We need the Police Ministry to look at TVET colleges where they can employ students for mechanical work so that repair times for vehicles can be reduced.”