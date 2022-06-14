Concern over rocks being deliberately placed on the N2 Northbound in Durban

DURBAN – Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee has raised the alarm on an incident in which rocks were allegedly placed on the N2 Northbound in Durban, causing a vehicle tyre and rim to be completely destroyed. Abramjee said that the incident took place on Tuesday night.

In a twitter post, Abramjee said that at the N2 Northbound, just after Umgeni interchange in KwaZulu-Natal, rocks were intentionally placed on the road. He included pictures. A vehicle’s tyre and rim allegedly destroyed by rocks placed on the N2 Umgeni interchange in Durban. Picture: Yusuf Abramjee

In a separate incident in April, The Mercury reported a family’s horror robbery while travelling on the N3 from Drakensberg back to Johannesburg. Nadia Omar, 37, from Randburg said that she, her husband Trevor and their three children had been travelling back home to Johannesburg after spending a holiday in the Drakensberg. “Out of nowhere we heard what sounded like a huge bang and felt the vehicle sway to the left. Trevor managed to retain control of the vehicle.

“My initial thought was that we were hit at the back right side or front right of the vehicle by a truck. I was seated at the back of vehicle. “We immediately sensed the deflation of tyres on the right side of our vehicle and then Trevor said ‘we are being sabotaged, they have placed something to puncture the tyres or thrown something under the car’.” Omar added that out of nowhere they saw guns held by three men pointing at the front and back windows on the right side of the vehicle.

“One of the armed gunmen began attempting to break the driver’s window with the gun. He shattered the glass but failed to break through because of the smash and grab tint. We readily handed the robbers the items they demanded, including handbags, wallets, cellphones, laptops and jewellery. “They had demanded cash and searched for cash several times. The robbery lasted no more than 2 to 3 minutes. We sat there in shock and 5 minutes later, the tow truck and transport vehicles had arrived.” Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that the incident on the N2 Northbound involving rocks being placed on the road could not be confirmed.

