Concern over state of KZN police stations, call for urgent intervention

DURBAN - MEMBERS of the Community Safety and Liaison portfolio committee in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature intend to write to the national committee in Parliament and Police Minister Bheki Cele to ask for urgent intervention regarding the state of police stations across KwaZulu-Natal. This comes after members of the provincial legislature (MPLs) and councillors from different municipalities conducted inspections at police stations this week. Findings include:

◆ Police vehicles in need of a service for nearly two years. ◆ Police officers having to share a small room to carry out their day-to-day operations. ◆ Stations that have a high vacancy rate, especially at senior level.

◆ Lack of connectivity which makes it difficult for members of the public to report crime. Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, portfolio committee chairperson Ndodephethe Mthethwa said they had realised during the visits that there was a common thread among the many police stations and this was the reason that prompted them to compile a report for the national office. MECs and Premier Sihle Zikalala were part of the programme.

On Tuesday, Zikalala visited Jozini police station, while Community Safety and Liaison MEC Peggy Nkonyeni visited a number of stations on the North Coast. Police officers pointed to a lack of adequate land on which more facilities could be built to allow for police stations to function better. IFP MPL and spokesperson on Community Safety and Liaison Blessed Gwala said the oversight visits were important and they would continue to support them.

He pointed out, though, that there were limitations on what MPLs could do because the police did not fall within the command of the provincial government but answered to the national commissioner and minister. “So you will find that we compile and debate reports on stations that do not have the tools of trade to enforce crime-fighting because their budget does not come from the province but rather from the National Treasury.” He added that the housing of police stations fell under the Department of Public Works and this meant that MPLs played a limited role.

The report from the police stations will be compiled and presented to the KZN Legislature for debate. DA MPL Zwakele Mngcwango said he had been shocked at the condition of the police stations in southern KZN including in uMzimkhulu and Franklin. He added that while it was easy to blame the police for rampant crime in some areas, the visit to the stations had been an eye-opener.

“If, as the police, you have a vehicle that has a mileage of over 500 000km, is it fair to be expected to catch a thug driving a Golf GTI?” said the MPL. He also argued that some of the problems within the police could be traced to a centralised system within the service. “We know the advantages of a decentralised system in health and in education because as soon as items run out, you can purchase the required items and there are no problems.”