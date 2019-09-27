Concerns about KwaXimba's winding 'road of death'







Durban - Residents of KwaXimba, near Cato Ridge, are calling on the KwaZulu- Natal provincial government to look into Magasa Road in the area, which has been a site of two serious accidents in the past three years. Residents spoke to The Mercury during the memorial service of seven people who died in a crash involving a truck and light motor vehicle last Friday. Thabiso Mtolo, Siphesihle Thabethe, Azola Gungxwana, Xolani Dlamini, Mfanufikile Mnyandu, Dayalan Pillay and Nkosinathi Mhlongo died at the scene. The accident came after 20 people were killed in a minibus taxi crash on the same road in 2017. Resident Sandile Manqele said after the 2017 crash, government officials visited the area and the community told them about the problems with the road.

But no action had been taken since.

“Enough is enough. We can’t be having these memorials services now and then when people have lost their loves and yet nothing is being done to avoid further incidents. Should we protest and burn tyres so that they’ll see that we are tired?” Manqele said.

Gungxwana’s aunt, Ziningi Mzolo, said the family were devastated by her nephew’s death and believed that the road needed urgent attention.

“My nephew was a good boy who loved his sisters and relatives. He just got a job and we had high hopes because he wanted to save so he could apply to study further. It’s very painful to lose a young person in such a way,” Mzolo said.

Thabethe’s older brother, Zwelihle, said the pain they were feeling as a family could not be explained in words. He was emotional as he described his brother as a “loving person who enjoyed making jokes”.

“My other brother passed away and we together were raising his children, now I have all of that on my shoulders,” he said.

Mfanufikile Mnyandu’s younger brother, Philani, said he had lost not only a brother, but “a father-figure” as well.

Mnyandu said his brother, who had a soccer team in the area, loved sports and was instrumental in sports development and empowering the youth in the community.

“My brother was everything to me. He was the only person I could run to and the person who used to assist me after our parents passed away. Life is going to be very hard without him,” Mnyandu said.

Meanwhile, Philani Mzulwini, who lost four employees, said he had regarded them as family.

“It’s very hard for me to accept this. We were very close to each other as most of them started working with us a long time ago. They were like my brothers,” Mzulwini said.

He added that his brother, who was injured in the crash, was in a critical condition in hospital and had not yet regained consciousness.

“I’m still confused about how he survived, because based on what I saw on the day, it was tragic.

“I hope that he’ll get better soon,” he said.

The MEC for Transport, Bheki Ntuli, who attended the memorial service, said both the road and the bridge would be fixed.

Ward 1 councillor Bongumusa Mkhize said: “Inspections and investigations have been done by the engineers and they have submitted their report to the MEC.”

