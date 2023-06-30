Concerns over delayed section 154 intervention in eThekwini, Cogta MEC yet to meet with executive committee

Durban - Questions have been raised around the delay in the implementation of section 154 intervention in eThekwini Municipality, with the ANC and its alliance partners Cosatu and the SACP raising concern about inaction on the matter. It was announced a few weeks ago that the provincial government would deploy experts to assist the city under section 154. The experts included former city manager Mike Sutcliffe.

The attempts by the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi, to introduce the intervention process and the team to full council a few weeks ago stalled after councillors complained that proper processes had not been followed. They wanted the MEC to brief the executive committee first on the intervention before the matter was placed before full council. Since then, there has been silence on the matter which has raised concerns. At a media briefing this week, SACP KZN secretary Themba Mthembu said they were starting to question the lack of progress on the item.

“Following the fanfare around section 154, we had been expecting action but there has been very little movement, yes we are concerned about this,” he told the media. According to Cosatu KZN secretary Edwin Mkhize, the problems in eThekwini had been equally worrying for them, and they were hoping there would be a sense of urgency in implementing the intervention. ANC secretary Bheki Mtolo said as part of holding those deployed to the state accountable, they were expecting progress on the intervention in eThekwini.

“We are concerned as the alliance that the implementation of section 154 is slow,” said Mtolo. Opposition parties in the executive committee said they have not been engaged on the matter or told when it will be implemented. IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said in the last meeting it was clear that there was miscommunication.

“As we speak, nothing is happening, even at the exco level, nothing has been said, it’s just quiet. We should see the terms of reference so that we do not make mistakes in any decisions.” said the IFP councillor. DA councillor Andre Beetge said he was not aware of any progress on the matter. “According to the ANC, the city is not on the brink of collapse, all is actually going well and there is no reason whatsoever for intervention. But the reality is that we are not collecting debt to the required percentages, outstanding historic debt is over R23 billion and one just has to look around to see the demise of what was once a thriving and financially stable city.

“Given the way things are really going, intervention is inevitable, with section 154 intervention seemingly a run-up to section 139 (where a municipality is placed under administration) that the ANC region and the city leadership wants to avoid,” Beetge said. EThekwini Municipality directed questions to Cogta, which said discussion on the matter was under way. “The department will engage with the executive committee of the eThekwini Metro to discuss the intervention before the matter is announced to the council. This is in line with the Standing Rules of the eThekwini Council which the department has to follow,” said Cogta.