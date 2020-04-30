Concerns, questions raised over proposed back to school dates

Durban - The Department of Basic Education is drafting legal requirements on safety measures schools will have to meet when they tentatively reopen next month amid the ongoing Covid-19 health crisis, director-general Hubert Mweli told members of Parliament yesterday. Mweli told a virtual meeting of Parliament’s portfolio and standing committees on basic education that May 6 had been set as the tentative date for the start of the staggered reopening of schools. May 4 is being cited as a possible return date for teachers and May 6 for Grade 7 and 12 pupils. Other tentative dates listed included May 20 and June 3 for the return of Grades 6 and 5 respectively. The last date listed was July 15 for the return of Grade R pupils.

Mweli said the department had consulted widely with stakeholders and a consolidated plan would be presented to the Cabinet today for a final decision. Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga is then expected to make an announcement on the final dates and detailed plans for the possible reopening of schools.

He added that the department needed to balance the need to continue with the school year, with that of ensuring pupils were safe.

Mweli said a team of lawyers was working on a list of safety measures schools would need to sign off on, to prevent lawsuits from parents.

“If we don’t put reasonable measures in place to ensure schools are safe, we will be sued left, right and centre,” he said.

Basic requirements would include adequate water supply to enable frequent hand-washing, while classroom numbers would have to be kept below 40, he added.

Schools across South Africa have been closed since March 18 in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has spread rapidly across the world since first being reported in China last December.

Most independent schools, which have better resources than government-run institutions, have been able to keep up with the 2020 curriculum by conducting virtual classes.

Last month, Motshekga said her department had prepared online and broadcast support resources for pupils, with a focus on Grade 12 pupils who are due to write their school-finishing exams at the end of the year.

However, trade unions and education analysts have called on the government to keep schools closed for longer, as reopening too early could spell “disaster” if pupils contract Covid-19.

They said more time was needed to prepare and train teachers on prevention measures.

Mweli told the committee that research published by the Lancet and the World Health Organization showed that the impact of schools on the spread of Covid-19 was minimal.

He said Sweden, which did not close its schools, had not had a higher spread of the virus compared to countries which had taken the precaution.

“In the UK, statistics show that schooling only contributed about 3% of infections,” he said.

Pupils and teachers in quintile 1 to 3 schools would be provided with masks and sanitisers, Mweli said.

The temperatures of pupils and staff would also be checked when they arrived at school and left.

He said teachers and pupils would receive training on Covid-19 precautions, including on social distancing.

Mweli said they would work with the Department of Transport to ensure buses for scholar transport were sanitised, that hands were sanitised when entering a bus, and distance between pupils in a bus was maintained, among other measures.

“The point we want to emphasise is that the government will be responsible for pupil transport provided by the government. Transport provided by parents will have to see that Covid-19 regulations are adhered to,” he said.

To date, 3475 schools do not have access to water.

He said the Department of Water and Sanitation had confirmed it could deliver 7000 water tanks to schools nationally in the next week.

More than 400 mobile classrooms would also be provided to deal with overcrowding and to ensure a maximum of 40 pupils per class.

Children with underlying conditions, such as diabetes and asthma, would be encouraged to study from home, Mweli said.

He added that matric pupils would be required to complete the full curriculum and that the trial exams would only be written in September, followed by finals in October.

“The July holidays will be cut down to one week and the spring holidays will be reduced to one day over a long weekend. The fourth term will also be lengthened to close on December 9 for learners and December 11, for teachers,” Mweli added.

Deputy Education Minister Reginah Mhaule reiterated that the proposed plan was not cast in stone.

“Yesterday, after presenting to the social cluster, they indicated that the date of May 6 is not realistic and we need to change it,” Mhaule said.

She added: “In the presentation that I have now, that date is changed.”

Mhaule did not state what the new proposed date was.

She made the statement as MPs raised concerns about the readiness of schools to reopen, at a joint meeting of Parliamentary committees on education.

“We should not compromise lives. Life is more important than the academic year. We understand that as the department,” she said.

National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa provincial chief executive Thirona Moodley said they were taken aback by the presentation.

“We support the non-negotiable measures like the PPE (personal protective equipment) and the provision of water to schools. What we do not support is for schools to open on May 6, for any pupil. We are not ready and it will be disastrous,” she said.

National Teachers Union president Allen Thompson said the plan had many shortcomings.

However, he said they supported the reopening of schools, provided Grade 12 pupils returned first and the rate of infection was monitored before other grades went back.

“It will be sad if a school has to close after reopening because a teacher or a pupil is infected with Covid-19,” he said.

He said pupils could be infected while using public transport or in classrooms. Thompson added that some pupils would be returning to damaged schools which have not yet been fixed.

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union said in a statement that no school should be opened until fumigation and disinfection took place, and proper infrastructure - such as toilets and classrooms - were in place.

It also said the number of pupils per class should be reduced and psychosocial services should be provided to assist pupils and teachers to build resilience and allay fears about the virus.

“There should be no re-opening of schools under level 4 of the lockdown. The minister should meet with stakeholders before any announcement is made,” said the union.

It said it rejected Mweli’s reference to the experience of other countries.

“The context and culture are not the same. We must use our context, culture and data to inform our actions,” the union said

Unisa Department of Psychology of Education professor Ramodungoane Tabane said schools should remain closed until June 6 to train teachers, groundsmen and cleaners on the precautions regarding Covid-19.

“I think another month would definitely assist, so we can have far more data in terms of the infection rate going up or down and teachers will be better equipped,” he said.

He said he was concerned that children with underlying conditions could face stigmatisation, while children also needed to be educated on the virus to remove anxiety.

Tabane said schools would also need to host camps to assist matric pupils with the curriculum.

The Ministers of Basic Education and Higher Education are expected to brief the country in a meeting today, scheduled for 4:30pm.

