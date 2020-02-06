The GoDurban project promised to provide flexible, safe and cost-effective public transport to the people of Durban. However, it was recently found that the municipality had to return R300m to the National Treasury as the fund remained unused. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - eThekwini Municipality’s failure to spend R300million earmarked for the long-awaited Integrated Rapid Public Transport Network (IRPTN) has raised questions on whether the project will ever see the light of day. The GoDurban project promised to provide flexible, safe and cost-effective public transport to the people of Durban. However, it was recently found that the municipality had to return R300m to the National Treasury as the fund remained unused.

The DA undertook an oversight inspection of the routes earmarked for the project in Pinetown and around eThekwini on Wednesday.

DA’s chief whip in eThekwini, Thabani Mthethwa, said the city’s audit committee report painted a poor picture of the IRPTN’s progress.

“All three corridors are underspent and do not have ‘stages of completion’ provided for. The C1 Corridor (Bridge City to CBD) budget has increased from R147m to R534m. The C9 Corridor (Bridge City to uMhlanga) is listed as having a budget increase of R20m.