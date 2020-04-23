Concerns raised over authorisation of additional SANDF soldiers during lockdown

Durban - The further deployment of 73180 SANDF soldiers nationally has sparked alarm of “further authoritarian heavy-handedness” in ensuring that Covid-19 regulations are strictly adhered to during the nationwide lockdown. For some social and security experts, the move could be an attempt to keep social unrest at bay, as poverty and unemployment soar in the country. DA leader John Steenhuisen leaked a letter on Twitter, signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, authorising the deployment of the troops at a cost of R4.5 billion until the end of June. The letter was addressed to Cyril Xaba, head of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence,. When Ramaphosa announced the lockdown on March 27, 2820 soldiers had been deployed.

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo confirmed in a statement last night that the president’s letter had been received and published in Parliament’s official papers.

“Employment of the additional 73180 SANDF members was for service in co-operation with the SAPS to maintain law and order, to support other state departments and to control South Africa’s border to combat the spread of Covid-19 in all nine provinces, the president said in his letter,” the statement confirmed.

The deployment, the statement said, was in terms of Section 201(2) of the Constitution and Section 18 (1) of the Defence Force Act and was expected to “incur revised expenditure of R4590393940.

Johan Burger, of the Institute for Security Studies, said he supported the move, which he understood was to support the country’s 150000 police of­ficers, who could not be expected to abandon normal policing duties to focus only on enforcing lockdown regulations.

Burger said it was difficult for people living in rural and township areas to voluntarily abide by the regulations owing to space constraints and the loss of income.

“Poverty and a lack of access to food has seen an increase in looting of shops and vehicles that transport food,” he said.

“The main reason for the deployment is to prevent a total state of revolt, with mass protests and mass action by large groups of people acting unlawfully in whatever way to access food.”

Burger said the state had to ensure that it had the capability on the ground to maintain law and order quickly.

“You don’t want widespread rioting that could be fuelled by a lack of food. I think the president and his Cabinet realise that once you allow this thing to start running, it’s like a runway fire and you will find it difficult to stop, and that will include using maximum force, which could lead to Marikana many times over,” he said.

The Institute for Race Relations’ deputy head of policy, Hermann Pretorius, said he had received information that the military had been “dragged almost kicking and screaming” into the deployment as there were concerns about the huge cost.

He said he was also given to understand that soldiers were not equipped with public order policing equipment, such as rubber bullets.

“If you are a soldier, your options are lethal force, verbal communication by trying to convince people to listen, or this humiliation treatment we have seen, which I am not making excuses for,” he said.

“Either the state is anticipating some severe social disorder, or it believes there is some benefit in showing muscle. Both do not bode well for a peaceful and orderly civil society.

“It’s clear that the government is worried about civil unrest. Violent protests have gone up more than 400% in the last 10 years and socio-economic pressures are on track with this incline in social unrest,” he said.

Pretorius said the decision to extend the lockdown had “pushed socio-economic patience”.

KZN violence monitor Mary de Haas said the deployment was “alarming”.

“My fear is that they are expecting more trouble and they want the army on standby, but I don’t know. I warned the government about this violence, because I could see how angry people were getting, so I am worried, quite frankly.

“It’s just more authoritarian heavy-handedness and I am very worried because once you start, the violence breeds violence,” De Haas said.

UKZN school of social sciences researcher and lecturer, Lukhona Mnguni, said the deployment at face value seemed “quite excessive”.

“It seems to imply instances of large non-compliance. The issue for me is what motivates people not to comply and in most instances it’s just the fear.

“They fear dying of hunger more than of coronavirus, and that’s the nub of our problems. Whether they have 73000 or 100000 soldiers deployed, people will still take the chance if the hunger problem is not resolved,” he said.

Department of Defence spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said: “This is part of the total-government scenario-planning, taking into consideration the worldwide trends and our own scientific analysis and experience. Various skills within the SANDF will be deployed in support of other government departments to deal decisively with contingencies that might arise. In the main, it will capacitate the engineering capabilities, health-care capabilities and logistics capabilities.”

SANDF spokesperson Colonel Louis Kirstein said troops would only be deployed as required by the SAPS and Department of Health in specific areas. “This is contingency planning, it’s not going to happen overnight,” he said.

The Mercury