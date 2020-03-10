Concerns raised over city manager's arrest

Durban - MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in KwaZulu-Natal, Sipho Hlomuka, has expressed concern at the arrest and subsequent court appearance of eThekwini Municipality manager, Sipho Nzuza. Nzuza was officially arrested, by the Hawks, on a raft of charges including fraud, corruption and maladministration in respect of a multi-million rand Durban Solid Waste tender. "While the department respects and abides by the principle of innocent until proven guilty, it is concerned about the seriousness of the allegations. The department maintains that officials who took an oath to act in the interest of their municipality and its residents should be held to the highest standards of scrutiny," Hlomuka said. He said he was confident that the city was able to deal with the implications of the arrest. Meanwhile, the municipality has said Nzuza's arrest will not affect the running of the city.

"We would like to assure the residents of eThekwini that this is not going to affect service delivery. The leadership is appealing to be given a space to process the matter internally and will subsequently issue a comprehensive statement during the course of the week. As a government institution, the municipality will always cooperate with law enforcement agencies and give them space to do their work," city spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said

Sipho Nzuza appeared at the Durban Commercial Crimes Court earlier on Tuesday.

The state alleges that Nzuza "aligned" himself with the outcome of the DSW tenders. It also alleges that he colluded with other accused including former mayor #ZandileGumede. The total amount relating to the dodgy DSW deal has now been increased to R430mil @TheMercurySA @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) March 10, 2020

The Daily News reported that Nzuza was granted bail of R50 000 and is expected back in court on April 16.

He becomes the 13th person arrested and charged in connection with a controversial DSW tender, where fraud is suspected.

Late last year, the Hawks arrested former mayor Zandile Gumede and 11 others accused, including senior councillor Mondli Mthembu and two senior municipal officials in connection with the same solid waste tender involving R430 million.

The Mercury