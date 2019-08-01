Lettie Forrester was killed when her vehicle was involved in a collision with a truck on the N3 last week. There have been several accidents, some fatal, on the highway since the start of roadworks since 2017.

Durban - MOTORISTS travelling on the N3 have expressed concern at the high number of accidents and heavy volume of traffic since the start of roadworks near Cedara, outside Pietermaritzburg. In the latest incident, a paramedic and a patient were killed when their ambulance they were in was involved in a collision with a truck on Tuesday. A third person was also injured.

It is believed they were travelling to Johannesburg when the collision occurred.

On Friday, an elderly woman was killed when her car collided with a truck on the N3, between Merrivale and Cedara in Howick.

Lettie Forrester and her husband Des Forrester had been travelling from Pietermaritzburg to visit family when tragedy struck.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “Forrester had sustained numerous injuries and was in critical condition. Medics carefully extricated her from the wreckage and advanced life support medics tried to stabilise her. She was rushed to a local hospital for further care but succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital,” he said.

The couple’s granddaughter Karen Jones said Des hurt both his hands and his chest.

Motorists, who frequent this route, have complained of a spate of road accidents and traffic backlogs since the start of the roadworks in 2017.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said it has attended to at least 21 collisions on this stretch of the N3, since the beginning of this year .

Resident Bianca Lawrence said the roadworks have been ongoing for the past two years.

“It has put a huge strain on some residential roads, especially in Merrivale Heights. Wilson Road, which is the main street through Merrivale Heights, is now always jammed in the afternoons. Because it has three or four feeder roads leading into it, you end up moving very slowly. It is also damaging the roads. This is the only alternate route for people travelling from PMB to Howick, and now even trucks are using this small road,” she said.

Another resident, Charmaine Reddy said she uses this route to and from work. She said she had to deal with speeding trucks and drivers forcing their way into lanes.

N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) technical manager Douglas Judd said the roadworks are expected to be completed next year.

He said the N3TC appointed a contractor in early 2017 to carry out the work, but it was unable to complete the project. Judd said the contract was subsequently terminated and a new contract was established with another expert contractor.

“At the time and as an interim measure, N3TC appointed a contractor to complete the incomplete work of the first contractor so that the road could be opened to traffic,” he said.

Judd said since the commencement of the work by the new contractor in November 2018, and the establishment of formal community liaison forums, there have been ongoing delays due to forced work stoppages by different community groups - all demanding work opportunities.

“The works site has been closed for extended periods due to these forced work stoppages, events that are becoming far too common on roads and other infrastructure development projects around the country. N3TC and its contractors continue to liaise with directly affected communities on a regular basis, in an endeavour to create harmony,” he said.

