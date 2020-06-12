Concourt finds that independent candidates can now contest elections at provincial and national level

Durban - A landmark Constitutional Court ruling that allows independent candidates to run for elections at provincial and national level has been hailed as a win for democracy. The New Nation Movement brought the court action, challenging the Electoral Act 73 of 1998, and asked the superior court to allow independent candidates to run for elections at provincial and national levels. The Constitutional Court handed down the judgment in an application for leave to appeal a judgment and order of the Cape Town High Court. The high court had dismissed the application, relying on sections of the Constitution, and the applicants appealed to the Constitutional Court. The argument advanced by all four applicants, New Nation Movement NPC, Chantal Dawn Revell, GRO and Indigenous First Nation Advocacy SA, was that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional for unjustifiably limiting the right to stand for public office and, if elected, to hold office, as conferred by section 19(3)(b) of the Constitution.

Some of the applicants also argued that the Electoral Act infringed on their right to freedom of association protected by section 18 of the Constitution because in order to exercise the right to stand for public office, one was forced to join a political party.

The respondents in the matter were the president of the Republic of South Africa, the minister of Home Affairs, the Electoral Commission, the Speaker of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces. The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse were admitted as friends of the court.

In a judgment penned by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and concurred by seven justices, the Constitutional Court upheld the appeal and set aside the order of the High Court. It held that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional to the extent that it required that adult citizens be elected to the National Assembly and Provincial Legislatures only through their membership of political parties.

The judgment was suspended for 24 months to allow Parliament time to amend the Electoral Act to come in line with the Constitution.

In his judgment Madlanga noted: “If the content of section 19(3)(b) entails that an adult citizen desirous of standing for and holding political office may not be able to do so without forming or joining a political party, that pits section 19(3)(b) against section 18. That immediately becomes a weighty consideration in determining the content of the section 19(3)(b) right. Therein lies the relevance of the right to freedom of association.

“In its traditional sense this right is associated more with the positive than the negative element.

“The positive element is about the right of an individual to be free to form an association with whomsoever she or he wishes for whatever purpose the negative element is about the freedom not to associate at all, if that be the individual’s choice.”

Independent political analyst Thabani Khumalo said the ruling was the “best present” the judiciary had given to a disillusioned electorate and that it handed “power to the people” as anticipated by the 1955 Freedom Charter.

“The ruling is groundbreaking, careful and crucial and will strengthen the country’s democracy in terms of accountability, transparency and citizens’ participation,” Khumalo said.

“To the ruling party, the ANC, the ruling means allowing voters to elect representatives who are honest, knowledgeable, competent and skilful, and doing away with political theories such as 50-50 women-men ratio representation or 40% in favour of youth.

“It means giving voters the leaders that they want. To voters, it gives them more options to exercise their right and responsibility. And the ruling will diversify and strengthen our political system to deal with bad governance, corruption and incompetence,” Khumalo said.

Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo said the council had long argued that Parliament needed to engage with the report of the Van Zyl Commission and review the electoral system with the primary purpose of enhancing the accountability of elected representatives.

“The High Level Panel, chaired by former president Kgalema Motlanthe, also urged Parliament to review and amend the Electoral Act. Parliament regrettably failed to do so. It is now compelled to do so. As Parliament now reviews the Electoral Act it must ensure that there is adequate public consultation and participation so that citizens can make their voices heard in determining the most appropriate electoral system,” Naidoo said.

Parliament, which was cited in the case, said it had noted and respected the Constitutional Court’s judgment.

“We will study its practical implications in relation to its obligations on the legislature,” the House said in a statement.

“Parliament had filed a notice to abide by the court’s decision, together with an explanatory memorandum. The explanatory memorandum addressed, among others, the time required for processing legislation, if amendments to the existing Electoral Act were required, and requested the court’s consideration in this regard,” the National Assembly said.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said it was ready to assist Parliament with revising the country’s electoral system and legislation, following the judgment.

“The electoral commission welcomes the clarity the court has provided to the interpretation of the rights of citizens to stand for public office. We will study the judgment in detail to reflect on its full implications for the current electoral system and legislative framework governing national and provincial elections,” said commission chairperson Glen Mashinini.

The IEC said the timing of the judgment and the parliamentary review of the electoral system it had prompted was opportune, given the maturing of South Africa’s democracy and the looming impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on election processes around the world.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said they were studying the judgment.

“This judgment has just been made, therefore the ANC will need to study it and understand all the issues that are stated therein so that when it files commentary in public, it has fully appreciated all the issues that have been aired,” Mabe said.

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane welcomed the landmark ruling.

“This is a historic moment indeed, because finally it gives effect to what democracy is. It is a historic moment because it defeats state capture born out of party capture,” Maimane, who now leads the One South Africa Movement, told journalists at the court in Johannesburg.

The Mercury