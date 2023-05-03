Concrete barrier construction at South Africa, Mozambique border in KZN being fast tracked

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has urged the Department of Transport to move swiftly to resume the construction of a concrete wall barrier to bolster the government’s efforts to curb cross-border crime, especially vehicle theft, moving between South Africa and Mozambique. Dube-Ncube conducted a site inspection last week at the project in the uMkhanyakude District Municipality.

The premier’s office said the concrete barrier wall would be constructed in the uMkhanyakude District Municipality on the KZN and Mozambique border. “An inspection was conducted in-loco along Border Gate 6 where a 5km stretch of the concrete wall has already been constructed.” The office added that the contract with the previous contractor was terminated.

“The Department of Transport, under the leadership of MEC Sipho Hlomuka, has assessed the status of the project, and developed a schedule for the resumption of the crime-fighting concrete wall construction project. The concrete wall, also referred to as New Jersey Barriers, will run a stretch of 8km starting from the boundary of Isimangaliso Wetlands Park and moving to the western boundary of Tembe Elephant Park.” The premier added that they wanted to deal with the issue of porous borders once and for all. “We are clear that the construction of concrete wall barriers must urgently resume.

“We are doing all we can as the provincial government to address vehicle theft and other cross-border crimes. The movement of illicit goods and undocumented foreign nationals is another important issue that will be addressed by the resumption of this project.” Dube-Ncube added that the intervention would include joint policing operations that allowed for better crime detection. “The project is labour intensive and locals, including youth and women from uMhlabuyalingana, will be empowered through work opportunities and skills development during construction. The Modified New Jersey Barriers are also manufactured locally in uMkhanyakude.”

Dube-Ncube said that the rampant vehicle theft challenge had prompted the government to make a number of interventions in the area. “This includes upgrading Manguzi police station, increasing police vehicles, opening a mobile police station in the Skhemelele area and increasing police deployments.” She said that the interventions had minimised the number of incidents.

“However, the recent resurgence of crime, including the brutal murder of local leaders and crime fighters, has been a major concern for both the government and the community of uMkhanyakude. The brazen criminality in northern KwaZulu-Natal recently claimed the lives of prominent crime-fighting activists Judah Mthethwa, Sandile Tembe and Prince Zakhele Tembe, who were leading the fight against cross-border crime.” She urged residents to work together with government to deal with crime in their communities. “Government will play its part, and we urge the people of this area to work with us to ensure that perpetrators of cross-border crimes are brought to book. We committed during the State of the Province Address that each department in the province would contribute at least R10 million towards the fight against crime. We call on the community to come forward with information on these criminal syndicates because we will never win the war against crime if community members protect criminals.”