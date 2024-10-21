Condolences continue to pour in for IFP MP Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi

Condolences continue to pour in for the youngest daughter of late IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi, IFP MP Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi, who died on Monday after she was hospitalised in Cape Town last week. Her brother Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Zuzifa Buthelezi, said Princess Angela died in the early hours of the morning.

“Princess Angela, the youngest child of the late uMntwana waKwaPhindangene, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and the late Undlunkulu Princess Irene, departed this world quite unexpectedly, having been admitted to hospital in Cape Town a week ago. She had taken ill while in Cape Town to attend a sitting of Parliament where she served as a Member of the National Assembly,” he said. Prince Zuzifa said the loss of Princess Angela a year after the death of their father Mangosuthu Buthelezi is a terrible shock. “While her health was not perfect for several years, we did not expect this sudden news.” Prince Zuzifa and his eldest sister, Princess Phumzile Nokuphiwa Buthelezi MPL, are now the last remaining children of uMntwana waKwaPhindangene, among eight siblings, he said.

Princess Angela, who was also a board member of the Buthelezi Foundation, is survived by her daughter Princess Ntando Nkeiruka. Government and political parties offered their condolences to the family and friends of Princess Angela. The EFF said the death of the Princess is a loss to her family, her party, and South Africa. “Princess Sibuyiselwe was a dedicated public servant who represented the IFP in Parliament, serving her people with commitment and dignity,” they stated.

KwaZulu-Natal ActionSA chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said the death of Princess Angela was a shock across the province. “Her Royal Highness (HRH) Sibuyiselwe’s dedication to serving our country as a member in the National Assembly will forever shine through. Her selfless work and contributions to our nation will never go unnoticed, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come,” he said. DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers MPL said Princess Angela played a significant role in ensuring democracy and fighting for unity in our country.

“The DA acknowledges the contribution by the Princess and wishes her family and loved ones comfort during this difficult time,” he said. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli said the death of Princess Angela reminds us of the generations of sacrifices and contributions by the Buthelezi family in the quest for better living conditions and freedom for all in our country and province. Ntuli said Princess Angela was one in that long line dating as far back as the Princes Mnyamana and Ngqengelele, and Princess Magogo kaDinizulu, some of the Buthelezis who lived their lives serving the nation.