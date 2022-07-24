Confusion over Ramaphosa no show at KZN ANC conference

Durban — There was confusion over whether President Cyril Ramaphosa would deliver the closing address at Sunday’s KZN elective conference. On Sunday morning Siboniso Duma, the newly elected chairperson of the party in the province said Ramaphosa had phoned to congratulate him and the new top leadership on Saturday night but had indicated he would not attend the final day of the conference due to other commitments. However, by Sunday afternoon news started filtering through that Ramaphosa would indeed attend and deliver an address to the delegates. '”President Cyril Ramaphosa has other commitments and will not be attending. This is not unusual as he did not attend or deliver the closing address at the Gauteng conference,” Duma had said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is the tradition of the ANC that the NEC will deploy someone to open and close the conference,” Duma said He said that the conference would be closed by a NEC member. It is unclear what prompted Ramaphosa’s u-turn.

Last week, there was an expectation that Ramaphosa would deliver the closing address at the weekend KZN provincial elective conference, despite the controversy related to the party’s step aside resolution and the Phala Phala farm incident. Sources had said that Ramaphosa would watch the balance of forces play out in the tough contest for provincial leadership. Duma was elected provincial chairperson on Saturday, with KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane deputy chairperson, Bheki Mtolo provincial secretary, Sipho Hlomuka deputy secretary and Ntuthuko Mahlaba as treasurer.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ramaphosa, who has faced criticism after former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser laid charges against him for allegedly covering up the theft of millions of dollars from his Phala Phala farm, was still expected to attend the KZN conference despite the province not being seen as a stronghold of his. Sources last week said had Ramaphosa attended, he would have received a mixed reaction at the conference but a no-show would have sent the wrong message to his detractors. Recently Ramaphosa has been met with a frosty reception. He was forced to abandon the national May Day rally, organised by Cosatu in Rustenburg, after angry Sibanye-Stillwater workers disrupted the proceedings and refused to allow him to speak.

Story continues below Advertisement

He was heckled by the workers and as the mood became uglier, police were forced to intervene while Ramaphosa’s bodyguards quickly ushered him out of the Royal Bafokeng Stadium where the event was meant to take place. ANC treasurer and NEC member Paul Mashatile opened the conference on Friday. **This story has been updated.

Story continues below Advertisement