Confusion over schools closing for elections

Teacher union Natu said it was concerned about the impact the closure of some KwaZulu-Natal schools this week due to the national elections will have on learning. This follows a directive by the KZN Department of Education indicating that some schools that are voting districts will be closed from May 27-31 to accommodate the elections. The department said that not all schools are affected and those that are affected have been informed.

National Teachers’ Union (Natu) president SV Malinga said that the union was not consulted. “We only saw it on paper. This will disturb teaching and learning and the question is, why the whole week?” National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) KZN chief executive Thirona Moodley said that there appears to be confusion regarding the circular issued by the department. “Schools will be used as voting stations. The IEC didn’t claim exclusive use of the school for the week and neither did the department give an instruction to any school to close for the week.

A Durban school principal said that the circular was misleading. “Principals are misinterpreting circular number 65 because of the wording. Some schools have sent out notices to parents informing learners and educators that they must attend school tomorrow. This is in conflict with the circular that states that, in the interest of the safety of the learners, they should remain at home.

“The department needs to be more organised and give clear directions and not send circulars that are misleading.” A principal from Umlazi High School said that his school will comply with the directive from the department. “We are in the middle of exams and we will have to reschedule; however, we understand the need to close schools due to the magnitude of the elections.

“We received the circular late on Friday, so we could not inform pupils, parents and discuss with the school governing body (SGB). We will be at school on Monday to inform pupils and parents and then we will follow the directive as given by the department.” The department said it was not their intention to close all schools that are used as voting stations. “The department guides affected schools as follows: the IEC and principals of affected schools know which schools will be required to accommodate IEC as early as May 27 for purposes of special voting.

“Not all voting stations will be required to do that. Schools must continue with normal teaching and learning on Monday and Tuesday unless it is impractical to do so.” The statement said other demarcated schools will only be required to accommodate the IEC on Wednesday. “However, IEC officials and principals of schools will agree on times for the IEC to begin to set up on Tuesday afternoon in preparation for Wednesday. Such schools are expected to effectively use learning and teaching time on Monday and Tuesday.”