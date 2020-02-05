Picture: Porapak Apichodilok/Pexels.com

Durban - Give yourself a pat on the back or perhaps gulp down an ice cold glass of water because you have officially survived the warmest January on record - globally. Mashale.com said January 2020 squeaked past January 2016 by just fractions of a degree (0.03 Celsius), but it's really the long-term heating trend that's important, not any individual month. Overall, 2019 was the second hottest year on record, 19 of the last 20 years are now the warmest on record, and high-temperature records now absolutely dominate low-temperature records.





According to research by the CopernicusClimate Change Service (#C3S) and CopernicusAtmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), Europe was exceptionally warm, as natural climate variations kept frigid air confined to the Arctic and away from Europe. But, as with all high-temperature records today, the planet's added background warming gives these temperature fluctuations an extra boost, often resulting in broken records.

Europe smashed its average January temperature record by over 5.5 degrees Fahrenheit (3.1C), with some areas experiencing temperatures that were a whopping 10 degrees (6C) warmer than average.