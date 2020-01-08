‘Consistency’ yields top marks for pupils









More than 50 distinctions were obtained by some of Durban’s top matric achievers. Yashlin Odayar from Star College, left, with Aariykh Rawthee from Kingsway High School, Zahra Kara from Star College, Stefan Friedrich from Eden College, Seyuri Naidoo from Star College, Aaron Naidu from Eden College and Hridhay Somera from Kingsway High School. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Working consistently was the recipe for success for the matriculants who achieved several distinctions in the matric exams. Described as a gruelling year, these 2019 matriculants expressed excitement and anxiety over what their future held now that they had passed their matric exams with flying colours. Hridhay Somera from Kingsway High School was one of three pupils to achieve nine distinctions in the province. Hailing from Umkomaas, Somera said he did not expect to do so well, as he faced personal challenges through the year. His grandmother died at the beginning of the year, and during the final examinations, he suffered food poisoning which meant he could not study much during that time.

“Those who said Grade 11 is more difficult than matric lied. This was one of the toughest years to go through, despite the personal circumstances. I am so happy that it went so well in the end,” he said.

Somera said he planned on following in his grandfather and father’s footsteps by studying medicine.

“It was the inspiration that my father always gave me, and the support from my family that helped me to get here. I am very grateful to them,” he said.

Yashlin Odayar from Star College, who also planned on studying medicine, achieved nine distinctions in English, Afrikaans, mathematics, life orientation, accounting, engineering graphics and information technology, life sciences and physical sciences.

Odayar said he felt the year went by extremely fast, but was enjoyable despite the stress and anxiety.

“Working consistently is the name of the game. I sacrificed my gym and family time and also cut down on social media and gaming. You do need some downtime because studying 24/7 will do you no good,” he said.

Eden College’s Stefan Friedrich achieved nine distinctions, paving the way for him to study mechatronic engineering at the University of Cape Town.

For him, it was key not to procrastinate.

“Get things done immediately as the workload is insane. I had to sacrifice my extramural activities and sport, but receiving this good news makes it all worthwhile. I have been flying around the house, ecstatic, ever since I heard I made the list,” Friedrich said.

Friedrich’s fellow pupil from Eden College, Aaron Naidu, agreed that working consistently from the beginning of the year was the key to success.

Naidu achieved eight distinctions and plans on studying maths and computer science at UKZN or UCT.

Star College’s Zahra Kara said the year took a toll on her mentally and physically “but with consistency, dedication and motivation”, she pulled through.

“I plan on studying medicine and since I prefer to stay at home, I hope to be accepted into UKZN,” Kara said.

Seyuri Naidoo, also from Star College, said she maintained a balanced lifestyle through the year.

Most importantly, she said she was spiritually at ease by attending ashram services every Sunday.

Naidoo achieved eight distinctions. She said her passion for helping others had motivated her to study medicine at UKZN.

Aariykh Rawthee from Kingsway High was hoping to be accepted for actuarial science at UCT after achieving seven distinctions.

Rawthee said managing his time and working according to a schedule was the key to his success.

The Mercury