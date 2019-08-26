The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has intervened to find a solution to the ongoing disruption of construction sites by Delangokubona SA Business Forum. It is talking to its leadership to stem financial losses that have cost the construction industry billions of rand. EThekwini’s M13 interchange project to upgrade and expand the M13 and Essex Terrace interchange was one of the projects that was disrupted by the controversial forum in April this year. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban - The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry is striving to establish formal links with the so-called “construction mafia” to end the disruptions they inflict on businesses. Chamber CEO Palesa Phili said the organisation was engaged in talks with the Delangokubona Business Forum, which has gained notoriety for muscling in on projects, invading sites and using intimidation to secure work.

The aim is to produce a memorandum of understanding and form an association with the forum.

Delangokubona has also been accused of providing a poor standard of construction work and of not producing work, after forcing its way onto construction sites.

Its conduct, said to have cost the industry billions or rands, has prompted the chamber’s intervention, as it seeks to formalise the forum.

Phili said she was deeply concerned by the ongoing occurrence of project hijackings and derailments because they posed a significant risk to eThekwini businesses, as well as the local and provincial economies.

She said a lot of Durban construction businesses, their suppliers, service providers and clients were being held hostage by these groups.

“These situations have resulted in businesses increasing security and the Durban chamber has recommended that precautionary measures be taken by the business community,” she said.

The chamber believed the city could not afford to deter investment taking into account the current constrained economic climate.

Phili added that the chamber had had some encouraging engagements with The Federation for Radical Economic Transformation (FRET) and Delangokubona, among others, and would continue to keep all lines of communication open with all stakeholders, including government, organised business and the community at large.

“We have also noted that there have been instances of some opportunistic groups attempting to capitalise on this situation,” she said.

The CEO said the chamber had started working on a memorandum of understanding to be signed by the chamber and the forum.

“We are working on a memorandum of understanding right now so that they become an associate of the Durban chamber,” said Phili.

According to her, it was important for the chamber to work closely with the forum to ensure it was able to start interacting with some of the chamber’s members.

If the forum did not get responses from chamber members, she said, she would step in to discuss ways to approach those members to have meaningful engagement.

“For us, the important thing is to ensure that we have good collaboration. We support the township and rural-based businesses as much as we can to ensure that we give them exposure to the necessary platforms and multiple industries,” she said.

Phili said the chamber realised there were opportunities township-based businesses did not know about.

Robert Ndlela, secretary-general of FRET, Delangokubona’s regulatory body, said the Durban chamber had given them a platform to address their challenges.

Ndlela confirmed there were instances where pockets of their members engaged in activities, resulting in Delangokubona being labelled “thugs” or a “construction mafia”.

“As much as some things are fabricated, some of them did exist, but as we drive transformation we ourselves must also transform,” he said.

Ndlela explained that out of frustration some of their members took it upon themselves to go and invade sites because they were not given a chance to participate in projects as local businesses.

Ndlela said they were engaging institutions of learning including the University of Johannesburg, Durban University of Technology and TVET to further enhance the quality of work their members provided.

“We want to make sure that as we call for transformation, we see our members participating in the mainstream economic activities of the country and we do not compromise on standards or quality of workmanship,” he said.

He said people initially saw them as a “construction mafia”, but there was a new dawn because more people were starting to support their initiative. He said the lives of people had changed since the business forum movement started.

“Since the approach has changed, people are benefiting even more because now there is some sort of understanding as much as there are still sections of government and business which are resisting,” he said.

The forum’s policy was first to write a letter to a company requesting a meeting to understand it, how it worked and its policies in an effort to do business with it.

“In pockets, you will still find some invasions here and there but we are very proud of the progress we’ve made because there is order and stability,” he said.

To combat the criminal activity of some members, Ndlela said an ethics committee had been formed.

“The ethics committee has to decisively deal with the issues of extortion because they have no place in our work,” he said.

