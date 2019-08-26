The Association of SA Quantity Surveyors has said invasions at construction sites have become a problem that has brought the building industry to its knees. File Photo: IOL

Durban - Construction site invasions by business forums in KwaZulu-Natal have become a problem that has brought the building industry to its knees, according to the Association of SA Quantity Surveyors (ASAQS). Outgoing president Yunus Bayat said the disruptions had affected projects involving almost R37billion.

“Virtually every major development and project in KwaZulu-Natal has been affected by one or more forums,” he said.

Delangokubona SA Business Forum has been accused of intimidating foremen, project managers and construction bosses by going on to project sites, armed in some cases, and demanding a stake in projects.

He said projects continued to be derailed “under different forum names”.

Bayat said investors had already indicated a lack of interest due to losses relating to money and time.

“It becomes difficult to forecast projected returns on investment or deliverables,” he said.

Bayat said that the disruptions were impacting an already strained economy.

“There are numerous other calculations that result from and are affected by this new daunting problem in an already strained industry.

“The effects are dire, real and bringing our industry to its knees,” he said.

In a bid to achieve stability and shared growth, the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs is set to launch the Business Stability Initiative in partnership with business.

Department spokesperson Nathi Olifant said the department would be taking decisive action to deal with site invasions and business disruptions.

“Truck-torching and site invasion are among the issues where a rapid response will be applied to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators or anyone involved in any disruption,” he said.

The Mercury