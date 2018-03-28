The labour department has issued a prohibition notice to stop work at a construction site in Jacobs, south of Durban, where three workers died and five others were seriously injured in an incident on Wednesday,

The department said in a statement on Thursday that the notice would remain in place until it has completed its investigation into the cause of the incident or may be lifted or amended once the inspection team concludes that the the site is safe.

On Wednesday around 1pm, large concrete slabs, 11 metres high and weighing 14 tons, collapsed on to workers and a truck in Chamberlain Road.

Emergency response teams, including eThekwini Fire and SAPS Search and Rescue Unit using sniffer dogs worked for several hours to remove the bodies of the deceased workers.

The department said it had held a meeting on Thursday with the relevant stakeholders involved in the incident, including the client, principal contractor, sub-contractors, as well and SAPS, Metro Police and eThekwini Fire prior to issuing the notice.

The department said it had received an update on the injured workers during the meeting and one worker has been discharged from hospital, one is in Intensive Care Unit and two others are in the general ward.

The department’s probe is being investigated in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act and its regulations and if anyone is found to have contravened the Act or it's regulations, a recommendation to prosecute will be made to the National Prosecuting Authority.