Consumer alert issued on cement product recall

Hundreds of homes and other structures across the country built using a batch of cement from the Econo Cement brand may not be fit for purpose as the batch has been found to be of substandard quality. Experts have warned that structures built with substandard cement may not be able to carry the load they were designed for.

The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) issued a nationwide recall this week of the product Econo Cement CEM V/A (S-V) 32,5N which is said to have been sold in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Limpopo and Mbombela in Mpumalanga. It was unclear how long the batch had been available for sale but the NRCS said it had granted the Letter of Authority (LOA), which permits the sale of the product, in 2019. The NRCS said investigations into the product’s non-compliance were initiated in about May or June this year. It found that the product failed to meet the compulsory specifications for cement.

“Econo Cement CEM V/A (S-V) 32,5N has failed to meet minimum requirements for the prescribed strength as set out in the compulsory specification for cement, hence the nationwide recall to ensure the product does not pose a risk to consumers and the SA economy at large. “Cement is one of the high-risk products used in the construction industry and there are set specifications/requirements that must be adhered to. When these requirements are compromised, it could lead to the distribution of substandard cement to unsuspecting consumers and the public,” the NRCS said. NRCS has quarantined some stock. It said the manufacturer’s letter of authority had been withdrawn and a directive was issued to stop the manufacturing process, sale and supply of the affected cement.

Dr Christina McLeod, a senior lecturer in the Civil Engineering Programme in the School of Engineering at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said: “If a concrete is made with a cement that does not meet the minimum standard for strength, then the structures constructed with this concrete will not be able to carry the loads they have been designed for. “This has obvious implications for increased building failures with the associated costs including potential loss of life. Lower-strength concrete also tends not to be as durable, which will shorten the life of the structure. “Tests are carried out to check concrete strength throughout the construction of civil engineering projects such as roads and buildings. While this would avert a failure during use, there would be significant costs to remediate or demolish and rebuild,” said McLeod.

The NRCS called on the public and dealers not to use this cement. It also called on hardware stores selling the product to stop sales immediately. “Recently bought (cement) should be returned to the supplier where they were bought. It is important to check the description and LOA withdrawn.” Consumers are urged to look out for the NRCS LOA number printed on each bag of cement sold. They can call the NRCS at 012 482 8802/8700 or visit www.nrcs.org.za to verify the safety of the products.