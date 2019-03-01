DURBAN - As of today, consumers will have more control over their data usage in terms of the end-user and subscriber service charter regulations. The regulations have been put in place after discussions between the Independent Communications Authority (Icasa) and service providers.

Icasa said slight amendments were made to the new regulations after service providers raised some concerns.

Icasa councillor Botlenyana Mo- khele said the issues that the authority intends to address with the regulations include data usage notifications, rollover of data, transfer of data, and out-of-bundle billing.

With the usage notifications, customers can choose whether to receive alerts for voice, SMS and data services.

For data billing, networks must provide consumers with the option to select out-of-bundle data billing, and not automatically default to out-of-bundle charges.

Mokhele said the mobile network operators had an obligation to educate their consumers on the new regulations.

Explaining what the regulations mean for their customers, MTN said over the past few months it had undertaken extensive system changes to comply with the requirements of the new regulations.

MTN spokesperson Mthokozisi Ndlovu said contract customers currently have their data rollover automatically each month to the maximum of twice the monthly allocation of data.

“As an example, a customer with an MTN Made for Me XL would have 5.5GBs per month. At the end of that month, if the customer had not used any data, that full 5.5GBs would roll over, making 11GBs available to the customer,” said Ndlovu.

He said if no data is used in that month, the oldest data is forfeited.

“The same applies to recurring data bundles purchased by contract and prepaid customers,” Ndlovu said.

He added that MTN does not charge for rollover and he further explained that, on most ad hoc bundles, data can be rolled over continuously, as long as the customer buys another bundle before the existing bundle expires.

Vodacom said as of today they will suspend a service once a customer is no longer in-bundle.

“To ensure uninterrupted connectivity on the Vodacom network a customer can select to opt out of out-of-bundle blocking completely. They can purchase another bundle, including personalised Just4You offers or Opt into Vodacom’s Data Refill service,” said Vodacom. In addition, Vodacom has cut out-of-bundle rates by between 45% and 70%.

Vodacom further explained that customers will be able to transfer data that is about to expire to friends and family on the Vodacom network for fees ranging from free for 50MB up to a maximum of R20 for 1GB.

Regarding data rollover, Vodacom said contract and hybrid customers who subscribe to data-only packages or an integrated package that includes data will continue to have data rolled over automatically by a period of one month. This comes after the service provider backtracked from its initial stance that consumers would be charged to roll over unused data.

“This remains free of charge to the customer. From (today), remaining data on bundle purchases by all customers will be rolled over at no additional charge once a customer purchases the same bundle as the original one,” said Vodacom.

Cell C could not be reached for comment.

