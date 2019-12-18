Cop charged over Amoati shooting









File photo: Pexels Durban - A police officer, wanted in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old man in the Amoati area in October, has been arrested. Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Sontaga Seisa confirmed that the officer was arrested on Wednesday. "The arrest emanates from a thorough investigation conducted by Ipid investigators. The arrested suspect will be appearing before court in Ntuzuma on Thursday on a murder charge," he said. "It is alleged that an off duty police officer, aged 35, had an argument with the deceased, Zwakele Hlongwa. The officer was off duty at the time. He allegedly pulled out his firearm and shot the man," he said.

The two were believed to have been arguing over a torch.

"The argument led the constable to fetch his police-issued pistol from his vehicle. Upon returning the constable fired five shots and instantly injuring the man. The injured male was taken to the clinic where he was certified dead," he said.

Meanwhile, A 44-year-old was arrested following the death of her police officer husband in Port Shepstone last month.

Nonkululeko Ngwabe was charged with the murder of her husband, Warrant Officer Thulani Ngwabe, after his body was found on the railway lines near the Port Shepstone beach.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Simphiwe Mhlongo, the officer was stationed at Margate Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

"A case of murder was reported at Port Shepstone police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime unit for intensive investigation. Preliminary investigation led to the arrest of his wife Nonkululeko who was arrested on Tuesday, December 10," he said.

Mhlongo said three more suspects were arrested during the weekend. Sthembiso Mbona (23), Nhlakanipho Ndovela (21) and Saziso Khambule (22).

"They were arrested in Murchison area near Port Shepstone and were charged for murder. They briefly appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and were remanded in custody. The case was postponed to December 19.

The Mercury