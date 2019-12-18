Durban - A police officer, wanted in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old man in the Amoati area in October, has been arrested.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Sontaga Seisa confirmed that the officer was arrested on Wednesday.
"The arrest emanates from a thorough investigation conducted by Ipid investigators. The arrested suspect will be appearing before court in Ntuzuma on Thursday on a murder charge," he said.
"It is alleged that an off duty police officer, aged 35, had an argument with the deceased, Zwakele Hlongwa.
The officer was off duty at the time. He allegedly pulled out his firearm and shot the man," he said.