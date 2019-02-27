One of the bodies being moved into the state mortuary van at the scene of a deadly shooting at Teesav flats in Durban. The shooting took place in the flat of a Durban Metro police officer who was also killed in the incident. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African Agency_(ANA). Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY_(ANA)

DURBAN - The Durban metro police constable who died in a mass killing at his city flat on Monday committed suicide, police have confirmed, most likely after shooting and killing three other people and injuring four. Police also confirmed the death of a fourth person who sustained serious injuries during the shooting and was initially hospitalised.

The other three dead, including the officer, died at the scene.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said yesterday: “Following the investigations today, I can confirm that an inquest docket has been opened.”

She said while police spoke about an inquest and not a suicide, a murder-suicide was being investigated.

Mbele added that police were investigating three murders, one inquest docket and four cases of attempted murder.

The four remaining victims who were injured in the shooting were still in hospital, she said.

The shooting took place at about midday at the constable’s first-floor flat in a block called Teesav located just behind the Durban High Court on JN Singh Street (formerly Baker Street).

The 39-year-old officer, based at Albert Park, was off-duty at the time of the incident.

A police delegation met the family of the officer, Durban Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said on Monday night.

When they arrived at the scene on Monday, paramedics described the flat where the killings took place as “a bloodbath”.

One firearm was recovered at the scene.

According to witnesses, there appeared to be some sort of gathering at the flat before multiple shots were heard.

- African News Agency (ANA)