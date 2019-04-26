Nkanyiso Biyela

DURBAN - The inconsolable father of 28-year-old Constable Nkanyiso Biyela, who was shot dead by a motorist who believed he was being hijacked on Easter Sunday, said his son was committed to helping others. Tearful and sombre, Goodenough Biyela described his son as a hard-working, loving man who was “the son of the community”.

“He never said no to anyone when they needed help. That is why becoming a police officer was so important to him. All he ever wanted was to help the community,” Biyela said.

“They say good people always go first and in this case it is true.”

Biyela said his son was the eldest of four children and was survived by a 7-month-old daughter.

“He loved his daughter. She was his world,” Biyela said, crying.

In 2017, when he became a police officer, he announced on his Facebook page: “Yes, guys, I am a policeman now. So if you are in trouble and need help, please call me on 10111 or 112. If I’m not there, my colleagues will be there. Thank you so much.”

Biyela said the family was struggling to come to terms with the death.

“His mother hasn’t spoken since Sunday. We just don’t know what to do without him,” Biyela said.

He said he’d always referred to Nkanyiso as his brother, not his son, because of their relationship - they were friends more than father and son.

Nkanyiso’s funeral will be held tomorrow.

He was stationed at the Sydenham Police Station for the past two years since graduating from the SAPS academy.

Nkanyiso died at the scene after being shot by a motorist while out on patrol on the M19 on Sunday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said Nkanyiso and two colleagues from the Sydenham crime prevention unit decided to investigate when they spotted a vehicle parked alongside the M19 with its hazard lights on.

Naidoo said as Nkanyiso approached, an occupant of the vehicle shot and killed him. It is believed Nkanyiso was on duty but not dressed in his uniform as the unit patrolled the area undercover.

Naidoo said the suspect fled but later handed himself over at the Sydenham police station.

“A team of forensic experts and seasoned investigators from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) is investigating a case of murder.”

THE MERCURY