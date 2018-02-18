The Acting National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, welcomed the sentence of Hlakaniphani Miya, 33, who shot and killed Constable Sithembiso Sifiso Yende, 38.

A man found guilty of the murder of a police constable, who was a member of the Ladysmith Tactical Response Team (TRT), has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.





Lieutenant General Matakata thanked the Hawks members and all other stakeholders who worked behind the scenes to get the conviction.





“We understand very clearly that the sentencing will never bring back Constable Yende or take away the family’s hurt, but our justice system has made sure that Miya pays for his sins on this earth,” she said.





On March 8, 2014, Constable Yende from Ezakheni, reacted to cries for help from neighbours after they were attacked by three gun wielding robbers. While going to investigate he was confronted by three gun-toting robbers who were shooting indiscriminately. In self-defence he shot one of the suspects later identified as Miya but was overwhelmed by the suspects.





Yende was injured during the gun battle.









The suspects fled with his service pistol and Yende died of his injuries at the scene.





Hawks spokesman Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the crime fighting unit took over the investigations and a manhunt ensued. Three suspects later handed themselves over to the investigating team.





Nkosiyakhe Mabaso,33, Thando Mabaso, 31, and Miya were charged and appeared in court where they were granted bail. While out on bail, the two Mabasos were fatally shot in what was believed to be taxi violence in Ezakheni area, said Mhlongo in a statement.





The Pietermaritzburg High Court sentenced Miya to 22 years in jail for murder, 10 years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and five years for kidnapping of Yende’s neighbours. The sentences will run concurrently.



