Cop yet to be arrested after Inanda murder









Picture: Pixabay Durban - A police officer has been arrested after he allegedly shot a man five times during an argument last month. Spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Sontaga Seisa, said they received a report about the death of a 28-year-old man in Maoti in Inanda. "It is alleged that an off duty police officer, aged 35, had an argument with the deceased. The officer was off duty at the time. He allegedly pulled out his firearm and shot the man," he said. The two were believed to have been arguing over a torch. "The argument led the constable to fetch his police-issued pistol from his vehicle. Upon returning the constable fired five shots and instantly injuring the man. The injured male was taken to the clinic where he was certified dead.

Seisa said Ipid has received several queries about the shooting.

"Our approach is to conduct our investigation and collect crucial evidence before effecting an arrest. It is important to collect enough evidence in terms of statements and technical reports first. Once we have all the relevant and concrete evidence, we will refer the case to the National Prosecutions Authority for a decision. It won't be proper to rush the arrest when the case is not complete," Seisa said.

He said Ipid was concerned about how some officers were conducting themselves more especially when are they are off duty.

"Some of them have a tendency of visiting public entertainment areas or liquor outlets whilst having access to the firearms. This should not be the case or practice as the firearm legislation is clear on how to manage and handle all firearms," he said.

The Mercury