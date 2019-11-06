Durban - A police officer has been arrested after he allegedly shot a man five times during an argument last month.
Spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Sontaga Seisa, said they received a report about the death of a 28-year-old man in Maoti in Inanda.
"It is alleged that an off duty police officer, aged 35, had an argument with the deceased. The officer was off duty at the time. He allegedly pulled out his firearm and shot the man," he said.
The two were believed to have been arguing over a torch.
"The argument led the constable to fetch his police-issued pistol from his vehicle. Upon returning the constable fired five shots and instantly injuring the man. The injured male was taken to the clinic where he was certified dead.