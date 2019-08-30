Some of the 625kg of copper that was seized at an Isipingo scrap yard this week.

Durban - POLICE arrested an Isipingo scrap yard dealer and his employee earlier this week for allegedly dealing in stolen copper from the eThekwini municipality and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa). Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the suspects, aged 36 and 45, had been arrested and charged with tempering, damaging and destroying essential infrastructure.

Zwane said a joint operation was conducted last week in Isipingo, targeting second-hand goods dealers.

He said the team went to a known scrap metal dealer and conducted compliance inspections.

“Police officers seized 235kg of copper belonging to Prasa and the municipality. The estimated street value of the copper is R200000,” said Zwane.

He said the property had been positively identified by Prasa and municipal officials.

EThekweni Municipality applauded the efforts of its infrastructure theft team, together with the SAPS, in exposing organised crime.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said that about R60million worth of copper was reported stolen annually.

He said this type of theft had a severe impact on the city’s financial resources.

“It is an inconvenience and frustration to customers, a massive strain on technical staffing resources, causes substantial damage to equipment and financial losses to customers,” said Mayisela.

He said 390kg of copper cable, to the value of R500000, belonging to the municipality was found at the scrap dealer’s premises

“According to records, a further 235kg of copper bars, and cables to the value of R165400, belonging to Prasa, were found at the premises,” he said.

Prasa spokesperson Zama Nomnganga said theft and vandalism had been a real concern as it was affecting operations.

Nomnganga said that in Stanger, on the KZN North Coast line, signal components had been stolen that resulted in delays of more than three hours.

“Commuters and our drivers had to operate in dangerous sections due to manual authorisation,” he said.

According to Nomnganga, Prasa had roped in KwaDukuza Municipality to discuss the pandemic.

Zwane said the suspects had appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court earlier this week and the case had been adjourned for further investigation.

The Mercury