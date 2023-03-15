Copper thief believed to be responsible for numerous theft incidents in the Durban North area arrested

Durban - A suspect who was caught cutting electrical cables was arrested by Marshall Security in the Durban North Area in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Tyron Powell, Marshall Security managing director, said that at approximately1.30am the Marshall Security’s Emergency Dispatch Centre received a report of a theft in progress on Kentucky Drive in Durban North, where three suspects were caught stealing electrical copper cables.

“Responding swiftly, our Armed Response Officers and Special Operations Team were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the team spotted three suspects attempting to cut cables from overhead lines and fled as they noticed our team,” he said. Powell added that one suspect was successfully apprehended after a short foot chase by members of the team, working in conjunction with Home Hawks Neighbourhood Watch. “The apprehended suspect was found to be in possession of implements used to cut cables, and is believed to be responsible for numerous theft incidents in the Durban North area with the same modus operandi,” he said.

Powell said that the suspect will be further investigated by Durban North SAPS. “The Metro Police arrived on the scene and transported the suspect to Durban North SAPS for processing. Unfortunately, the two outstanding suspects managed to evade arrest by fleeing into a nearby dense bush,” Powell said. Marshall Security welcomed the arrest of the suspect.