Cops bust R7m KZN family-run fraud syndicate

Durban - Police have arrested two suspects in a sting operation at a farm just outside Camperdown in KwaZulu-Natal which led to the discovery of a multi-million rand fraud racket in which scores of residents across the province were scammed. The cousins, aged 38 and 39, were arrested on charges relating to fraud and money laundering and are due in court on Monday. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said a total number of 13 fraud cases with a similar modus operandi had been reported from February 2017 to August 2019. Cases were reported at police stations in Pietermaritzburg; Inchanga; Camperdown; Hammersdale; Durban North; Westville; Pinetown; Chatsworth and Hillcrest. "Dedicated police work coupled with meticulous investigation culminated into the arrest of two the suspects and with that bringing down a family run fraud syndicate of over R7 Million to a screeching halt," Naicker said. He said some of the complainants in the reported cases alleged that they were called by a person who lured them into investing in a business. "The caller would inform the complainant of a container with goods coming from overseas and the victim will be asked to invest into the business. Once the complaint shows interest in the possible business venture they would then be asked to deposit money into a particular bank account. After the money had been deposited the promised investment opportunity would not materialize. Other complainants reported that the person who had called them would inform them that they were selling bank repossessed properties. If the victim exhibited interest in the property they would also be requested to deposit money only to later realise that they have been scammed," Naicker said.

He said all the reported cases from all the stations were centralised for the purposes of an effective investigation.

The investigation into all the reported cases was led by a team of seasoned detectives based at the Pietermaritzburg police station.

The team worked tirelessly in trying to put all the pieces together with all the evidence at their disposal which would result in the arrest of the culprits.

"A countless number of hours as well as resources were invested in trying to bring down this syndicate. Once the investigation phase was completed and the suspect's location identified, an operation was planned for the purposes of arresting the perpetrators. A a team comprising of Pietermaritzburg detectives, Magma Security as well as the Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit proceeded to a farm situated a few kilometers from Camperdown. Upon arrival at the farm police officers were met by no less than four vicious Pitbulls who had to be restrained before police could access to the house," Naicker said.

"During a search of the house police found an amount of over R100 000. The occupants of the home could not provide police with a reasonable account of how the money was accrued especially since they were not employed. The two suspects were detained and will appear at the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Monday," Naicker said.

The officers were commended for their efforts by SAPSProvincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

The Mercury